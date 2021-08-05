Carbon labelling start up promises to help cut food emissions step by step

A new labelling scheme for food producers, restaurants, and retailers to easily calculate, reduce, and report on the environmental impact of their food has formally launched today.

Foodsteps has debuted with a promise of becoming the first UK-based tech firm to provide carbon tracking and impact labelling to restaurants, caterers, and other food-related businesses.

The company said food companies have historically lacked access to a standard database where they can easily find out the environmental impact of their recipes and ingredients - one reason, it claims, why Tesco's ambition to introduce carbon labelling across the food sector struggled to gain traction back in 2012.

As such Foodsteps has developed what it claims is the world's first 'impact database' based on the most up to date scientific data regarding food lifecycle impacts which incorporates data on carbon footprints, pollution, water use, and land use impacts, covering the full cycle from farm to fork to waste.

The database contains impact data of over 1,000 ingredients, the company said.

Foodsteps says it now wants to disrupt how businesses evaluate and communicate sustainability to customers. The company offers three technology solutions to help businesses promote their footprint, including a cloud-based platform, labelling capability, and QR code scanning.

The system operates a traffic light rating from A-F, with A designating low environmental impacts and F meaning high environmental impacts. The labels were developed following the world's largest study into carbon labelling conducted by Cambridge University, and co-led by Foodsteps founder Anya Doherty, which tested labels on 85,000 consumers.

"Restaurants, caterers, and food providers are increasingly looking for ways to review, improve, and demonstrate their action on sustainability," said Doherty. "Foodsteps allows them to do that, by giving them access to the latest technology and data, without the commitment and fees associated with traditional carbon assessments. With our platform, consumer tools, and carbon labelling capabilities, brands can differentiate themselves in the market and communicate with customers in ways they never have before. It is my belief that if we can make assessing and communicating environmental"

Businesses and organisations signed up to the programme to date include leading universities and caterers, such as UCL, recipe box delivery services Gousto and Detox Kitchen, as well as healthcare company BUPA.