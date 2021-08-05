Legal & General (L&G) and the Natwest Group Pension Fund have formed a £500m joint venture to finance the delivery of 5,100 "net zero carbon later living" homes.

The 15-year deal - announced earlier this week by L&G and the defined benefit scheme of Natwest Pension Trustee (NWPTL) - will see the £500m invested in later living communities operated by London-based retirement housing provider Inspired Villages.

L&G Capital CEO Laura Mason said the firms were "determined to use society's capital for society's benefit".

"Net zero later living communities, which help to tackle climate change while addressing years of underinvestment in our ageing population, do just this," she explained. "It is fantastic to be partnering with NWPTL who are aligned in this purpose. This transaction is unique as it sees one of the largest UK pension funds investing directly into UK private social infrastructure."

Inspired Villages was established by the Inspired management team and L&G's alternative asset platform L&G Capital in 2017. L&G has now sold a 50 per cent stake in Inspired Villages' first 11 sites to NWPTL as part of the joint venture, based on an enterprise value of over £300m.

Inspired Villages said the next stage of its growth would see it deliver net zero carbon later living communities across the UK, after it committed to delivering all new housing stock as operationally net zero carbon by 2030.

It follows the completion of Inspired Villages' first two net zero carbon in regulated energy developments earlier this year in Bedfordshire and Hampshire which together brought forward over 350 energy efficient homes.

NWPTL, the trustee of the Natwest Group Pension Fund - which has more than 200,000 members and £53bn of assets - has committed to acquiring all the developed fully occupied villages outright, placing them into an ‘operational fund'.

Natwest said it would have the potential to eventually create an investment platform that allows other pension funds to access and invest in the sector via mature assets.

"This allows UK pension money to be deployed at scale in order to match long term liabilities and back great outcomes for later living and UK society," it said.

Inspired Villages currently has six operational villages with 919 residents, and four sites under construction.

NWPTL chief executive (CEO) Robert Waugh added: "This new partnership with L&G and Inspired Villages aligns perfectly with our ambitions to invest in areas that present strong social and environment credentials, whilst offering a good match for our long-dated liabilities."