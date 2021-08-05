Investors representing over $55tr in assets have this week set out a series of actions that the steel industry must take to decarbonise in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The actions, outlined in a ewn report titled Global Sector Strategies: Investor interventions to accelerate net zero steel, were published yesterday by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), one of the founding investor networks of the Climate Action 100+ corporate engagement investor initiative.

Represented among the IICCC investors is the Church of England Pensions Board, The Wellcome Trust, and Deutsche Bank alongside Climate Action 100+ firms such as Air France, Nissan and Walmart,

The report proposes that steel firms should set new decarbonisation goals with short-, mid- and long-term targets in line with the International Energy Agency's Net Zero Emissions (IEA NZE) 2050 scenario and consistent with the Climate Action 100+ Net-Zero criteria.

The industry must also demonstrate the feasibility of emerging technologies as quickly as possible, the report argues. A number of opportunities exist for the steel industry to slash its emissions, including through the deployment of carbon capture utilisation and storage technologies and hydrogen-based furnaces. The proposals suggest a number of reports should be produced by the end of 2022 explore the scope for companies to deploy these emerging technologies at scale.

The investors also state that the industry must align capital expenditure with achieving net zero emissions, setting out plans to invest in low-carbon steelmaking technologies and end investment in any new production capacity where emissions cannot be abated in the future.

Finally, the report calls for more transparency across the industry around lobbying activity, urging steelmakers to specify the policy positions that they will adopt to help accelerate the delivery of their transition plans and publicly explain their approach to issues such as carbon pricing mechanisms, the EU's proposed carbon border adjustment tariffs, and the sources of R&D funding required to support the transition.

Climate Action 100+ said there is a willingness within the steel industry to start transitioning towards net zero, noting that nine companies - together representing around 20 per cent of global steel production - have already set firm net zero emissions commitments. However, these leading companies remain concentrated in Europe and Asia, reflecting national net zero pledges and existing regulation.

Stephanie Pfeifer, IIGCC's chief executive and Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee member, said: "The steel industry still has some way to go meet the 29 per cent emissions reduction required by the IEA's net zero by 2050 scenario, and there is no silver bullet solution. We cannot afford to delay action - while emerging technology has a role to play, the IEA's report highlights that existing technology can deliver 85 per cent of the emissions reductions needed by 2030."

Steel emissions account for nine per cent of global emissions. In order to align with the IEA's Net Zero by 2050 scenario Scope 1 emissions across the sector must reduce 29 per cent by 2030 and 91 per cent by 2050.