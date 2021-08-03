Seagreen touts corporate power contracts from Scotland's largest offshore wind farm

Two years ahead of its official opening, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm has this week announced the launch of new corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) that will allow energy-intensive businesses to source clean power direct from the flagship project.

Developer Seagreen Wind Energy, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, said the new PPAs would be available through five-year contracts, which is less than half the typical offshore PPA duration.

Businesses will be able to purchase energy in blocks of 20MW or 100GWh per annum through the new contracts, allowing energy intensive businesses to slash their emissions in support of their environmental or net zero emissions goals.

The company said the shorter contract term would provide businesses with "a balance of contract duration flexibility with surety of supply", while also allowing them to connect with one of the world's largest offshore wind farms.

Tenders for the new offshore PPAs are be released later this year, Seagreen said, with the project then due to come online in 2023. The £3bn project will boast 114 10MW turbines and is expected to provide enough low-carbon electricity to power 1.6 million homes or the equivalent of almost every home and business in Edinburgh and Glasgow combined. It is located 27km off the coast of Angus in the North Sea, and is set to be the world's deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm.

"Seagreen offers an opportunity for large corporates to buy renewable energy that may normally be out of their reach," said Damien McSweeney, finance director for Seagreen Wind Energy. "We are innovating the offshore cPPA model to help energy-intensive businesses to hit net-zero targets with ease and speed."

His comments were echoed by Paul Cooley, director of capital projects at SSE Renewables, who said the project was "having a real impact in helping Scotland and the UK 'Build Back Better'".

"The short-term offshore PPA allows corporates the chance to help decarbonise their renewable energy supplies through one contract with a truly iconic wind farm - a major competitive edge in the year of COP26," he added.

In related news, UK start-up PPAYA yesterday launched a new price-comparison platform for the renewables energy market, designed to connect commercial energy purchasers with renewable energy generators.

PPAYA said it had already been backed by industry veterans such as Muirhall Energy, CRF and Gen Capital Power, with its platform looking to make it easier for generators and energy users to secure PPAs.

"Not only are most generators too busy to monitor market volatility, but they also lack the tools to track the market to capture prices at their peak," said Chris Rodgers, head of energy finance at Close Brothers and owner of Gen Capital. "With the PPAYA platform, we have optimised the PPA execution process so that generators never miss the best prices they can get for their power again."

Kristina Rabecaite, CEO at PPAYA, said the new platform would make it easier for generators secure offtake agreements.

"Many generators don't know what they should be earning for their power because the energy markets are obscure and complex," she said. "PPAYA will be a one-stop shop responding to every question a generator might have, offering an innovative market-monitoring platform and around-the-clock advice on how to make the most of PPA."