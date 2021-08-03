ADVERTISEMENT

Kingspan takes climate targets to new heights with strengthened science-based goals

Bea Tridimas
clock 03 August 2021 • 2 min read
Bianca Wong, Kingspan global head of sustainability / Credit: Kingspan
Company responds to recent expansion with updated climate targets designed to slash Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2030

Global building materials giant Kingspan Group has today announced new targets to reduce its direct and supply chain emissions, building on previous commitments so as to strengthen its climate goals in line with the company's expansion.

The new targets aim to deliver a 90 per cent reduction in direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions that are generated by the company's own operations and the energy it uses by 2030. A separate target for Scope 3 value chain emissions aims to deliver a 42 per cent reduction emissions also by 2030.

Kingspan previously signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global framework for emissions reduction and decarbonisation, and committed to reducing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 10 per cent by 2025.

However, those companies that were amongst the initial wave of firms to sign up to the SBTi have been under mounting pressure to strengthen their decarbonisation goals to bring them into line with a 1.5C warming trajectory and extend them to cover their supply chain.

"Significantly reducing our carbon impact across our value chain by 2030 is not just business-critical, it's planet-critical," said Bianca Wong, Kingspan's global head of sustainability. "Our revised science- based targets reinforce our commitment to be an industry leader on climate action and will help to drive change throughout the business at the pace required."

Kingspan said it had adapted its emissions goals to reflect its expansion in recent years, in line with the scale of reductions needed to limit global warming to under 1.5 degrees, as required by The Science Based Targets initiative.

The new targets follow the launch last year of Kingspan's Planet Passionate programme, a 10-year sustainability plan that aims to reduce climate change impacts, embrace circularity, and bolster protection of the natural world. Among 12 core aims is a pledge to achieve net zero emission manufacturing by 2030.

The move comes amidst reports last week that the SBTi struck off 57 companies from its membership, after they failed to set credible climate targets within two-years of signing up to the initiative.

