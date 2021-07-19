BP unveils plans for £10bn Scottish offshore wind hub

The competition to develop the next wave of Scottish offshore wind farms has continued to intensify, after BP and EnBW today confirmed they had submitted their bid for the ScotWind leasing round.

The consortium said it has applied for a lease area off the east coast of Scotland that could support offshore wind projects with 2.9GW generating capacity.

But the firms stressed the bid proposal extended far beyond the proposed new offshore wind farm itself, and would incorporate a raft of related infrastructure as part of a £10bn green infrastructure project, including ports, harbours and shipyards, green hydrogen facilities and an of Scotland's electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The competition for the next round of seabed leases looks set to be fierce, with BP's announcement following plans late last week from Shell and ScottishPower for a major new floating offshore wind farm, while RWE similarly confirmed it would be participating in the leasing round. Vattenfall, TotalEnergies, and Orsted are also among those expected to bid for seabed leases, as part of a round that could deliver up to 10GW of new capacity.

BP said that if its bid proved successful it would make Aberdeen its new global offshore wind centre of excellence and use it to support its growing portfolio of offshore wind interests across the world.

The company said BP, EnBW, and Forth Ports had already signed a Heads of Terms agreement with a financial commitment that will supplement Forth Ports' £40m investment in their planned Renewables Hub at the Port of Leith.

And the energy giant said the project would see it invest in a new skills capability accelerator developed by energy consultancy Xodus, which would provide on-the-job project experience and formal learning for workers entering the fast-expanding offshore wind industry.

"Through our bid we aim to do far more than only develop offshore wind - we believe it can help fuel Scotland's wider energy transition," said Dev Sanyal, BP's executive vice president for gas and low carbon. "We want to harness the clean power from Scotland's offshore wind and use our capabilities as an integrated energy company to accelerate the country's EV charging network, build its hydrogen offering and strengthen its supporting infrastructure, including ports and harbours.

"This will all take the right skills and abilities. The bid would build on Scotland's deep experience in offshore oil and gas, equipping its workforce and supply chain with renewable capabilities, including creating apprenticeships, and supporting thousands of jobs. All of this is aimed at helping generate community wealth and creating a just transition in which people and communities do not get left behind."

The news comes on the same day as Dan McGrail, the new chief executive at RenewableUK, warned the UK could yet miss its offshore wind goals unless steps are taken to fast track project development.

In an interview with The Times, McGrail said that despite falling offshore wind costs delivering on the government's goal of 40GW of capacity by 2030 remained a "huge challenge".

Reiterating long standing warnings from across the industry, he said that lengthy planning processes, difficulties securing grid connections, and a lack of long term clarity over the government's timetable for issuing seabed leases and undertaking clean power contract auctions could all serve to stymie the development pipeline.

The latest ScotWind auction was previously delayed and developers have long warned that if the government wants to deliver on its renewable energy and emissions targets there is a strong case for fast-tracking future contract auctions, especially given the way in which offshore wind costs are increasingly competitive with conventional power projects.