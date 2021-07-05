More than 500 HSBC employees are to receive training in how to deliver responsible and sustainable banking practices, as part of a tie-up with the Chartered Banker Institute.

The banking giant is to offer staff access to the Green and Sustainable Finance e-learning programme, which will help develop the knowledge and expertise of HSBC's commercial banking team so it is able to better support UK businesses as they navigate a transition to net zero emissions.

Explaining the thinking behind its expanded sustainability training programme, HSBC's head of commercial banking, Amanda Murphy, said the bank wanted ensure it was "best placed to support customers as they transition to net zero".

"Many of our business customers understand that a strong sustainability strategy is key to improving their financial position today, as well as protecting their growth aspirations in the future," she added. "We're delighted to be working with the Chartered Banker Institute to ensure that we are best placed to support customers as they transition to net zero."

A recent Navigator report by HSBC found that 78 per cent of UK companies believe that a greater focus on sustainability will result in sales growth during the coming year as consumers are "more attracted to doing business with firms who have clear ESG ambitions".

Simon Thompson, chief executive of the Chartered Banker Institute, said there was an industry-wide need for bankers to enhance their awareness of climate-related issues and trends.

"To ensure every professional financial decision includes climate change, we must ensure every finance professional develops the expertise required to manage climate risks and identify the opportunities from the transition," he said. "As the leading global voice for responsible and sustainable banking, and with an advanced curriculum of learning content and professional qualifications, the Institute is uniquely placed to support HSBC UK."

HSBC has said it is committed to helping its customers meet their own sustainability goals and has support, advice and ideas available for those looking to deliver net zero emissions on its UK sustainability hub for business online.

However, like many leading banks, the company has faced criticism from some environmental campaigners who argue that having set its own net zero emissions target HSBC should be moving more swiftly to halt investments in all fossil fuel infrastructure and further accelerate its investment in low carbon infrastructure and businesses.