Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

The talks between Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel late last week may have proved somewhat fraught, with the UK and EU remaining at loggerheads over the post-Brexit enforcement of the Northern Ireland protocol the UK government signed up to last year. But there was a significant source of agreement between the two leaders, as they teamed up to publicly back a new £1.4bn project to connect the UK and German energy markets for the first time.

Both Johnson and Merkel voiced their support for the NeuConnect project, which promises to provide the latest in a series of interconnectors between the UK and mainland Europe that are designed to help curb energy-related carbon emissions on both sides of the Channel.

Led by global investors Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, and Kansai Electric Power, NeuConnect is a privately-financed interconnector project that would create the first direct link between UK and German electricity networks so as to "deliver a more resilient and sustainable electricity supply, while also helping to lower costs for consumers".

The new interconnector would allow 1.4GW of electricity to flow in either direction, making it easier for renewables generators in both the UK and Germany to match clean power supplies to demand. The project's developers calculate the interconnect could provide a net reduction in carbon emissions of 16 MtCO2 over 25 years - the equivalent of planting 28 million new trees or removing 400,000 cars off the road in a year. The more than 700km of subsea cables are also expected to bolster energy security in both markets, as grids become more reliant on renewables generation.

Boris Johnson lauded the project as creating an "energy highway between the UK and Germany".

"NeuConnect is the largest UK-German investment project currently underway and will allow our energy grids to share excess power - making sure renewable energy is not wasted and helping both our economies decarbonise more rapidly," he added.

The investors behind the project highlighted a number of milestones had already been met that would allow the project to enter its next phase, including the passing of new energy legislation by Germany's Reichstag and the updating of NeuConnect's UKU interconnector license.

Julia Prescot, chair of the NeuConnect Board and partner at lead investor Meridiam, said the political support shown by Johnson and Merkel provided another significant step forward for the project:

"The UK and Germany share a common goal in delivering greener, cleaner and more resilient infrastructure so we welcome this support for NeuConnect and are delighted to commit to deliver this vital new energy link," she said.

Initial works are now set begin later this year followed by major construction works starting in 2022.

Reflecting on the symbolism of the announcement, the UK government said: "Collaboration between the UK and Germany is already helping tackle some of the greatest challenges of our time, including defeating the coronavirus pandemic and tackling climate change, and today the Prime Minister and Chancellor Merkel will reaffirm the importance of that work.