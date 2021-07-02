'Naturally Good': Nivea debuts carbon-saving bio-based jars

Beauty brand unveils new bio-plastic based packaging that promises to cut the carbon footprint of its moisturizer jars by 60 per cent
Nivea has this week unveiled new packaging that promises to slash its use of plastics and reduce the carbon footprint of its famous jars of moisturizer by around 60 per cent. The company is to launch...
