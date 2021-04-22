From creation to placement: WPP promises net zero advertising value chain

Global advertising giant hails 'industry first' as it promises to deliver net zero emissions for its full value chain, including ad placements

WPP has today marked Earth Day by debuting a sweeping new net zero strategy that sees the global advertising giant commit to decarbonising both its operations and its wider value chain, including emissions arising from ad production and the placement of adverts with media outlets.

In a move that the company said should have a catalysing impact on the entire media sector, the world's largest buyer of advertising space said it would work with both its clients and the media businesses it places content with to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

Specifically, the company said it would aim to reach net zero emissions for its operations by 2025, sourcing 100 per cent renewable power in the process, up from 65 per cent in 2020. It will then work to deliver net zero emissions across its supply chain by 2025.

WPP stressed that the "overwhelming majority" of its carbon footprint comes from its supply chain through the production of advertising content and, most significantly, the placement of that content through television, press, radio, and online channels.

"WPP is the world's largest buyer of advertising space, managing more than $60bn in media spend on behalf of our clients, and the world's largest producer of advertising content," said Mark Read, CEO of WPP. "So we have the opportunity to make a real difference. By including emissions from the placement of advertising in our net zero commitment - a first for our industry - we aim to raise the bar for the whole sector."

Read also highlighted how the move was part of a global trend and as such is likely to be welcomed by both corporate clients and media outlets. "Two-thirds of our top clients have committed to set their own science-based reduction targets and we can play an important role in helping them to meet those targets in their operations and across their supply chains," he said. "We look forward to working with all our partners - many of whom have already made great strides in this area - to develop standards that will benefit the industry, our clients and our wider communities."

The company said that as part of the nbew net zero strategy its media investment operation, GroupM, will look to work with its media partners to develop industry-wide standards for measuring and eliminating the carbon emitted from the placement of advertising in the media.

As such, GroupM is now working to consolidate its existing carbon calculators to provide a standardised approach which will then be made available to clients. Carbon data will then be integrated into media vendor procurement requests and all media plans provided to clients will be net zero compatible by the end of the decade.

WPP also pledged to accelerate efforts to cut emissions from advertising production, noting that it would look to widen the use of virtual production technology that has become increasingly prevalent during the pandemic.

And it pledged to continue to work with the recently launched AdGreen industry group to accelerate the adoption environmental best practices across the sector.

WPP's net zero commitment is part of a wave of new climate pledges announced by leading corporates this week to coincide with Earth Day. Yesterday, the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign said that it had now recruited over 2,100 corporate members, all of whom have set both long term net zero goals and ambitious medium term emissions targets. Similarly, the Amazon backed Climate Pledge initiative said that over 100 blue chips have now joined it in committing to net zero emissions by 2040.

Meanwhile, President Biden will today host a high profile summit of world leaders, which is expected to see major new climate goals announced by the US, EU, UK, South Korea, Canada, Japan, and others.