Burger King UK vows to focus on 'meat reduction' in pursuit of science-based emissions goals

Fast food chain marks Earth Day with adoption of science based emissions targets and promise that 'meat reduction will play key role' in its sustainability ambitions

Burger King UK has this week promised to "focus on meat reduction" and expand its meat-free offerings, as it marked Earth Day with the adoption of new science based emissions targets for 2030.

The fast food chain said it has committed to reducing its absolute direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 100 per cent, while working to cut its Scope 3 value chain emissions by 41 per cent per restaurant by 2030 against 2019 levels. The target covers emissions from purchased goods and services, capital distribution, waste, and franchises.

Burger King UK said the targets, which were developed with consultancy Carbon Intelligence, had been approved by the independent Science Based Target initiative, which assesses whether corporate emissions targets are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The company said it would aim to cut its direct emissions by sourcing renewable energy and ramping up efforts to slash food waste.

However, it also stressed that in order to tackle emissions from its supply chain it would "focus on meat reduction through expansion of meat-free menu offerings and sustainable sourcing of key ingredients including soy that must be independently certified".

"We're incredibly proud to be announcing our science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Nicola Pierce, head of strategy and responsible business at Burger King UK. "At Burger King UK, we are making transparent, scientifically sound and crucially important changes to our business, in order to achieve the necessary strides to limit global warming. We're conscious of the scale of the challenge and intend to achieve our goal through industry collaboration and working with expert external stakeholders who can inform our key business decisions."

Specifically, the company said it would work with suppliers to reduce their own carbon footprints, with the wider hospitality sector through the Zero Carbon Forum, and Burger King franchise operators to share environmental best practices.

"This is a landmark day for Burger King UK, as we embark on the next phase of our journey towards improved sustainability," said Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK. "Our commitments to reduce carbon emissions are rooted in science, and have the capability to affect real change. We hope that by leading the charge in the industry, others will follow to reduce emissions and in doing so, we will be protecting the planet for future generations."