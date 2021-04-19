'Not fit for purpose': Powering Past Coal Alliance slammed by NGOs as 'smokescreen' for greenwashing

UK is failing to lead by example as PPCA co-chair it mulls a brand new coal mine in Cumbria, while financial institutions in group are not acting fast enough to cut ties with sector, report warns

Campaigners have today accused the Powering Past Coal Alliance, the global coalition of governments, states, and businesses focused on accelerating the phase out of unabated coal-fired power, of being a "smokescreen for members' greenwashing" after publishing findings that reveal the overwhelming majority of its financial members are not on track to exit coal investments.

The report, which analysed the progress made by 111 states, financial institutions, companies, and local governments towards a coal exit, concludes that more than three years after it was launched by the British and Canadian governments the PPCA has struggled to accelerate the shift away from coal power and has provided "coal supporters with green credentials they do not deserve".

The study, from Reclaim Finance and seven partner NGOs, found that just two of the 23 financial institutions that have signed up to the initiative are on track to exit coal investments, and claims 15 have failed to take "any credible step" to curb their support for the carbon intensive sector.

The ambition among many member countries also remains weak, the report notes, warning the UK and Canadian governments' continuing appetite for developing coal infrastucture projects at home damages their credibility as PPCA co-chairs. Elsewhere, Mexico and Senegal are yet to adopt any phase out date for coal and Germany is planning to exit coal power eight years after the PPCA's recommended deadline, the report notes.

The UK is on track to phase out coal power by 2024, but the government is still considering a brand-new coal mine in Cumbria that would produce coking coal for steel making, having agreed earlier this year to review the planning decision after backtracking from its original plan to not intervene in a process that initially saw the proposed mine secure approval from local authorities. Meanwhile, Canada is developing 13 new coal mines that would produce emissions equivalent to roughly a third of the UK's emissions in 2019.

As such the group of NGOs behind today's report have called for urgent reform to the initiative to ensure it can achieve its stated aim of leading the world's exit from coal, arguing the group's current "declaration" is not aligned with global climate goals or best practices on phasing out fossil fuels and that its 'finance principles' for financial institutions allow investors to continue to fund coal expansion.

Lucie Pinson, founder and executive director at Reclaim Finance, said the PPCA's "flawed framework and loose monitoring" was allowing financial institutions to continue financing the expansion of the coal sector while nominally being committed to a coal power phase out.

"A large majority of financial institutions that joined the PPCA have not taken any measure indicating a willingness to exit coal," she said. "Worse, 80 per cent of them - including Schroders, ASI, CalPERS, and L&G - can continue to invest in many companies building new coal plants, mines, and infrastructures. In a nutshell: financial institutions have taken full advantage of the PPCA's flawed framework and loose monitoring to continue feeding the coal frenzy."

The report, which has been backed by Urgewald, Climate Fast Fossil Free California, Re:Common, Shift Action, The Canadian Health Association for Sustainability and Equity Environmental Defence, calls for the PPCA to be reformed urgently to ensure it can deliver on its stated aim.

"As COP26 looms, this is the last chance saloon for the PPCA," said Paddy McCully, Energy Transition Analyst at Reclaim Finance. "If they don't want the initiative they lead to act as a smokescreen for financial institutions to carry on polluting, the UK and Canada need to give the PPCA teeth so it starts living up to its name. When it comes to powering past coal, there's no time to lose."

The report calls on financial institutions to adopt robust coal exit policies aligned with best practice, for the UK and Canada to lead by example by opposing new coal mining plans and closing existing mines and infrastructure, and for states and local governments to adopt Paris Agreement-aligned coal phase out plans.

Energy companies, meanwhile, should apply their coal phase-out plans to all their activities and holdings, and should focus on closing their plants, not selling them to another buyer or converting them to run on biomass - a practice that divides environmental campaigners with some alleging that it fails to deliver promised emissions reductions.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson from the department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the UK was "leading the world" on phasing out coal, pointing to Britain's months-long coal-free power run last year. "We intend to bring forward our target to eliminate all coal-fired power stations to October 2024 - which could mean that in 10 years, the UK would have reduced its reliance on coal for electricity from around a third to zero," the spokesperson said.

The UK had established the PPCA with Canada to "advance the transition from unabated coal power electricity generation" as part of its broader commitment to tackling climate change and phasing out the polluting fossil fuel, they added.

The UK has shuttered the majority of its fleet of coal powered plats in recent years, and last month French energy company EDF announced it would be closing its West Burton A coal power station in Lincolnshire by 2022, meaning that there will soon be just one coal fired power plant operating on the UK mainland from next year, a plant managed by Uniper in Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson from the PPCA, meanwhile, emphasised the alliance had helped many state members, including the UK, Portugal, Israel, Finland and Greece, "significantly accelerate" their coal phase out timelines.

"The PPCA has a very clear mandate to advance the global phase-out of unabated coal-fired power generation," the spokesperson said. "PPCA members are taking ambitious, credible actions to phase out existing unabated coal power; encourage a global moratorium on the construction of new unabated coal-fired power plants; shift investment from coal to clean energy, including by working to restrict financing for coal-fired projects; and achieve coal phase-out in a sustainable and economically inclusive way, including appropriate support for workers and communities."

The spokesperson added the PPCA's emphasis was "on encouraging governments and other actors to get started" and to then help them accelerate progress. "The PPCA recognises that coal phase out is a challenging task and that collective diplomatic engagement can assist in addressing barriers and enabling action," they said.