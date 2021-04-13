Drax completes acquisition of biomass pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Deal aims to shore-up Drax's wood pellet supply chain as it sets sights on global biomass and carbon capture growth

Drax has completed the acquisition of leading wood pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy, in a move aimed at shoring-up the supply chain for its growing biomass energy and carbon capture ambitions.

The deal - first proposed in February for a total £436m sum - transforms Drax into a "truly international business", the UK energy firm said today, providing it with a major biomass trading business covering North America, Europe, and Asia, and enabling it to "take advantage of global growth opportunities" for biomass energy generation worldwide.

The acquisition is set to increase Drax's annual operational capacity to 4.9 million tonnes of biomass pellets from 2022 at 17 manufacturing sites across Western Canada and the south of the US, up from 1.9 million tonnes today. It also gives Drax access to four deep water facilities and three major food fibre sites, it said.

Around 2.9 million tonnes of the increased pellet production is earmarked for Drax's biomass power plants in the UK, it said.

First announcing the deal in February, Drax said the acquisition included Pinnacle Renewable Energy's debt and valued the Canadian firm at around £226m.

Drax CEO Will Gardiner said the deal positioned the firm as "the world's leading sustainable biomass generation and supply business", and had secured overwhelming support from shareholders at both companies.

"As well as making Drax an international supplier of sustainable biomass, this deal advances our strategy to increase self-supply, reduce our own biomass production cost and create a long-term future for sustainable bioenergy," he added. "We expect to benefit greatly from Pinnacle's operational and commercial expertise."

The deal also supports Drax's plans to scale-up bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technologies, as part of its target to become a 'negative emissions' company by 2030, the firm said.

Drax has been testing BECCS technologies at its North Yorkshire plant for several years as part of its plans to capture millions of tonnes a year of the CO2 emitted at two of the facility's existing 630MW biomass power units.

It argues BECCS can deliver so-called 'negative emissions' by removing more carbon from the atmosphere than generated through energy generation process, as biomass pellets contain carbon naturally sequestered CO2 which is then captured when the fuel is burned.

However, the process remains highly contentious with some environmental campaigners arguing delivering BECCS at scale could have substantial negative land use impacts and warning that it remains unclear as to whether carbon capture systems can deliver promised emissions reductions. Questions have also been raised about the sustainability credentials of Drax's and Pinnacle Renewable Energy's biomass supply chains in North America.

But Drax insists that it operates a stringent responsible sourcing policy for its feedstock, and believes the market for biomass energy production is set to surge in Europe and Asia in the coming years driven in part by the negative emissions potential of BECCS projects.

A report published yesterday by Drax also claims BECCS can play a critical role in the development of a zero carbon energy system, estimating its owns plans have the potential to deliver four million tonnes a year of negative CO2 emissions, and could prove a relatively cost-effective tool for slashing UK emissions.

Gardiner said the Pinnacle acquisition would help advance its plans to use BECCS at its biomass power plants in the UK. "Negative emissions from BECCS are vital if we are to address the global climate emergency," he said. "BECCS will also provide a significant share of the renewable electricity needed in a net zero economy, support green jobs and drive growth in a post-Covid recovery."