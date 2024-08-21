The Tofoo Co. snapped up by Comitis Capital as it eyes 'era of rapid expansion'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

German private equity firm acquires majority stake in Yorkshire-based tofu and alternative proteins brand

The Tofoo Co. has been snapped up by German private equity firm Comitis Capital, as the Yorkshire plant-based food brand sets its sights on "an era of rapid expansion".

Founded in 2016, The Tofoo Co. is a leading player in the UK's alternative protein market, having bucked a wider trend of falling demand for meat alternatives in the UK.

While its core product remains tofu, where it commands a 60 per cent share of the UK market, the firm has also expanded into offering a range of other plant-based products, including tempeh and seitan.

Although precise terms of the acquisition deal announced yesterday have not been disclosed, Comitis Capital has reportedly acquired a significant majority stake in the firm, with the previous private Japanese investor exiting its stake, according to The Grocer.

In a statement, however, The Tofoo Co. founders David Knibbs and Lydia Smith said they would remain as investors in the business and "continue to steer the company's growth in UK and international markets".

Welcoming the deal, Smith described Comitis Capital as a "great fit" for the company's next chapter. "The Tofoo Co has plans to grow further, both with existing and new customers and channels, and needed a strong and proactive partner to help that growth journey," she said.

Meanwhile, Knibbs said the acquisition would allow the plant-based food company to "enter a new era of rapid expansion", adding that Comitis Capital's "deep understanding of our business model and entrepreneurial thinking has left us convinced that they are the right choice to bring The Tofoo Co to the next level".

Nikolaus Bethlen, managing partner at Comitis Capital said The Tofoo Co. was a "great addition" to the German private equity firm's portfolio, noting the brand's "strong holding in major retail" and contracts to supply meat alternatives to restaurant chains such as Wagamama.

"The Tofoo Co. has firmly established itself as a leader in the plant-based meat alternatives market with a strong brand image offering high-quality products," he said. "David Knibbs and Lydia Smith have built a remarkable enterprise that is ready for the next phase of growth".

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

CDP extends company disclosure deadline amid 'technical issues'

'Electrification is everything': Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson on how to build a cheaper, cleaner UK power grid

Most read
01

'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations

20 August 2024 • 2 min read
02

Report: Rising nuclear generation provides almost tenth of world's electricity in 2023

20 August 2024 • 4 min read
03

Siemens Energy and ISO 50001: An energy management success

20 August 2024 • 7 min read
04

'Green momentum is building': Poll points to UK rise in net zero construction projects

20 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

'Important strides to build on': Starmer pledges closer clean energy partnership with Welsh Government

20 August 2024 • 4 min read

More on Venture Capital

Is investor interest in clean energy start-ups stalling?
Venture Capital

Is investor interest in clean energy start-ups stalling?

Global investment in clean energy start-ups fell back slightly last year - but trend masks significant economic, geographical, and technological variations across the increasingly influential sector

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 July 2024 • 7 min read
Octopus Energy: Latest investment takes valuation to over $9bn
Venture Capital

Octopus Energy: Latest investment takes valuation to over $9bn

Generation Investment Management and the Canada Plan Investment Board both increase stakes in British energy and technology giant

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 May 2024 • 2 min read
Clean Food Group bags £2.5m to help deliver sustainable fats and oils technology
Venture Capital

Clean Food Group bags £2.5m to help deliver sustainable fats and oils technology

EXCLUSIVE: UK biotech firm secures investment from the Clean Growth Fund to accelerate commercialisation of its low carbon fats and oils alternatives technology

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 March 2024 • 3 min read