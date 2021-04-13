ClientEarth sues Belgian National Bank over high-carbon corporate lending policies

Lawyers allege European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme undermines the EU’s emission reduction commitments because it favours high emitting companies

ClientEarth has filed a legal challenge against Belgium's central bank, accusing it of breaching legal obligations to consider environmental protection when buying corporate bonds in a landmark case that could help 'green' the monetary policy of a number of European nations.

The lawyers expect the legal action, if successful, to have implications for a number of central banks across the European Union, because it questions the validity of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy of allowing 'quantitative easing' to flow from public coffers into fossil fuel companies, utilities, and other high-carbon firms that stand accused of aggravating the climate emergency.

The action challenges Belgian National Bank's use of the ECB's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme, which is designed to improve financing conditions for Eurozone businesses but which has historically supported a number of high-carbon companies whose activities are alleged to have undermined national and global climate goals. Research suggests more than half the bonds issued through the programme - which has been adopted by the central banks of Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Finland - have been issued by companies in carbon-intensive sectors.

ClientEarth lawyer Jamie Sawyer said the lending programme "flies in the face" of the EU's commitment to mitigate the climate crisis and undermines the bloc's own climate goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

"By buying up carbon intensive bonds, the Belgian National Bank is providing some of Europe's worst polluters with access to cheap finance and facilitating the expansion of their climate damaging activities," he said. "Central banks in the EU are legally obliged to contribute to the protection of our environment and respect human rights, but instead they are directing capital into sectors that contribute the most to climate change."

At the heart of ClientEarth's legal challenge is the question of whether the ECB's lending programme is valid or invalid, an issue lawyers have asked to be referred to the EU's top court.

If found to be invalid, ClientEarth will ask the court to order the Belgian National Bank to stop purchasing bonds under the programme, and for the ECB to "take all measures appropriate" to remedy the illegality.

The EU's central bank is currently conducting a review of its monetary policy strategy that is set to conclude in September, and ClientEarth revealed this week it had written to the ECB's executive board and government council urging them to use the strategy to reform the purchase programme to make it compliant with climate goals.

Not only does the ECB's current monetary strategy undermine emissions reduction goals, but it runs counter to the ECB's primary mandate to maintain price stability, given that funding of high-carbon activity exacerbates the systemic risks posed by climate change, the lawyers allege.

In its letter to the ECB, ClientEarth argued the Corporate Sector Purchase Programme should immediately exclude companies whose activities are clearly incompatible with achieving global climate goals.

The lawyers have also recommended that the ECB cease or restrict purchases of bonds from carbon-intensive companies if they do not adopt a credible Paris Agreement-aligned climate strategy by January 2023, and have called for the ECB to publish a comprehensive strategy setting out how how it will align monetary policy portfolios and its activities with the goals of the Paris Agreement, which includes a commitment to annually disclose progress in line with the Recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

"The ECB needs to stop using the myth of ‘market neutrality' to justify purchasing assets of climate-wrecking companies and must take immediate action to align its monetary policy with the goals of the Paris Agreement," Sawyer said. "We urge the ECB's Executive Board and Governing Council not to waste the significant opportunity provided by the strategy review to ensure the central bank's purchasing programme works to mitigate climate change, rather than contribute to it."