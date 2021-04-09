Stena Bulk targets net zero shipping fleet and cargo by 2050

Swedish tanker shipping giant sets out roadmap to decarbonise its fleet, as it steps up focus on zero emissions technologies and carbon neutral fuels

Tanker shipping giant Stena Bulk has set its sights on ensuring its entire operations, indirect business, and even the cargo carried on its vessels deliver net zero emissions by 2050, as it yesterday set out its roadmap for decarbonising its fleet over the coming decades.

The Swedish firm announced five headline decarbonisation targets, which it said together formed a "comprehensive roadmap" to becoming a net zero business by 2050, with a focus on developing zero emissions ships and carbon neutral biofuels.

The company has already been offering its customers low carbon shipping options for any voyage and vessel since last year based on the use of biofuels and an internal carbon offsetting programme, but it has now set out its plans to start transitioning to a more sustainable fleet.

It also revealed that next year, in collaboration with Swiss shipping firm Proman, it plans to bring into operation the first of three planned "carbon neutral-ready" vessels capable of running on low carbon methanol or very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

Then, from 2030, Stena Bulk has pledged to ensure every new ship in its fleet comes with a "fully realisable, achievable and pre-planned" roadmap to be upgraded to 'carbon neutral' status, either through retrofitting new technology or switching to run on carbon neutral fuels.

And by 2035 at the latest, the firm said it aimed to have an electric, zero carbon ship with a similar design to its recent InfinityMAX zero emissions bulk carrier concept in the water.

Harnessing a combination of measures including zero emissions ships, carbon neutral fuels, and a carbon offsetting programme, Stena Bulk said it aimed to become a fully carbon neutral tanker operator by 2040, before becoming a "fully net zero emissions business" by 2050.

That means that in 30 years' time the company would not only take accountability for its direct and indirect emissions, but also for the cargo carried on its vessels, which it said would need to be 'climate neutral' by 2050 as part of a shared responsibility with its customers, it explained.

The global shipping industry is estimated to account for around 2.5 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions, but decarbonising large vessels is seen as a significant technical and financial challenge, in part due to the long-life span of ships and the challenges of developing zero carbon alternatives.

Erik Hånell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk, said the shipping industry "collectively faces a challenge where we must consider how we alter our entire energy needs".

"In order to decarbonise, the maritime community must take risks, push sustainability boundaries, and embrace a partnership approach that enhances collaboration between industry partners and customers," he said.

But Hånell said Stena Bulk was one of the first industry players to propose a "tangible, achievable and measurable" plan to decarbonise its shipping fleet, which he said underscored the firm's "commitment to a sustainable shipping future"

"This is a challenging and demanding path ahead of us that we remain prepared and eager to explore, and we look forward to working across the sector to achieve our goals," he added.