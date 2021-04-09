Morrisons to axe plastic bags from stores nationwide

Supermarket announces it will gradually phase out 'bags for life' from all its stores over the coming year

Morrisons has announced plans to become the first supermarket to completely remove plastic bags from its stores in a bid to curb the mountains of plastic waste dumped into landfill and strewn across natural habitats every day.

The supermarket, which stopped selling thin plastic bags in 2017, announced this week is will now remove the thicker plastic bags known as 'bags for life' from all 500 of its stores nationwide.

Customers will instead be able to purchase paper bags for 30p or reusable options made from string, jute, cotton, and reusable woven bags for between 75p and £2.50, Morrison's said.

The removal of so-called 'bags for life' will start in Scotland this month and extend to England and Wales over the course of the next year, it said, estimating that it currently sells 1.9 million plastic bags a week.

Morrison's chief executive David Potts said customer demand had prompted the supermarket to move to ban plastic bags from its checkouts. "We have been listening hard to our customers over the past year and we know that they are passionate about doing their bit to keep plastics out of the environment," he said. "Removing all of the plastic bags from our supermarkets is a significant milestone in our sustainability programme."

The move has been applauded by campaign group A Plastic Planet, who said it would help pile pressure on leaders to take more ambitious action to reduce plastic waste.

"We applaud Morrisons for biting the bullet and finally banning plastic bags," said Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet. "We have been fooling ourselves for years that the UK bag tax has worked but the real numbers don't lie - more plastic is being used for those 'bags for life' than we ever used before. "

UK citizens produce more plastic waste per capita than any other nation in the world outside of the US, and the government is facing growing pressure to emulate governments who have introduced an outright ban on plastic bags.

"Over 60 countries have banned the bag," Sutherland said. "As we are all united by one ocean, we need global action on the scourge of plastic. We urgently need a global treaty on plastics for international policy and strong action from our supermarkets on a local level. It starts with the bag. Let more supermarkets please follow Morrisons's excellent lead."

However, some experts have raised concerns that the shift towards biomass-based bags and packaging could lead to increased pressure on land that could inadvertently lead to increased emissions and biodiversity loss unless supply chains are sustainably managed.