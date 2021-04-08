The Pensions Regulator touts net zero plans as it urges schemes to 'act now' on climate risk

Risk disclosure rules affecting the UK pensions industry are set to come into force later this year

UK workplace pension schemes watchdog plans to issue guidance to help industry meet stricter climate risk disclosure rules coming into force later this year

The UK's workplace pension schemes watchdog has called on scheme trustees to "act now" to protect retirement savers from climate risk, as it unveiled its enhanced climate strategy for the next four years.

The Pensions Regulator's (TPR) climate strategy for 2021-2024 published yesterday sets out its objectives to ensure industry compliance with rules on climate risk disclosure, as well plans for its own 2030 net zero target, and to publish a climate adaptation report ahead of the COP26 climate summit being co-hosted by the UK in November.

It emphasises the importance of schemes' understanding their compliance obligations with regards to climate risk disclosure rules, covering the context around new legislation, including the aims of the Pension Schemes Act, and the government's push toward a net zero economy. The TPR plans to soon publish guidance for schemes on complying with the UK's upcoming Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting rules, and how it plans to take enforcement action against those which fail to comply, it said.

It comes ahead of the implementation of mandatory disclosures under TCFD rules set out in the Pension Schemes Act, which will from October require schemes with more than £5bn in assets and authorised master trusts to prove effective governance, strategy, risk management, and accompanying metrics and targets for the assessment and management of climate risks and opportunities.

Scheme support

Speaking at a UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) event last month, TPR's executive director for regulatory policy, analysis and advice David Fairs admitted larger schemes needed more regulatory support. He also said TPR had more work to do to "support and educate trustees", particularly ahead of the new rules in October.

"For those large companies in the very first wave of being caught by requirements, they may not have perfect information flows," he said. "They may struggle to get really strong information, and there may be some issues around the veracity and accuracy of the information they get."

In addition to trustee guidance already released by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Fairs said the new climate strategy would provide a clearer path on trustee expectation.

"The strategy outlines how we will help trustees comply with the new rules for larger schemes, but it signals work on climate change needs to happen right across the pensions landscape," Fairs added yesterday.

He added that climate change "is a risk for schemes whatever the size or investment strategy".

"It is clear that all schemes need to build their capacity in this area if they haven't already," Fairs continued. "This should include devoting more board time to climate change, considering specific training, and, most importantly, integrating consideration of climate change right across decision-making."

Meanwhile, TPR chief executive Charles Counsell said new climate legislation had given "a vital framework for action".

A "landscape of resilient pension schemes" is needed to help the government's push for a net-zero economy by 2050," he added. "Wherever the focus lies for trustees, it is absolutely the case that any scheme that does not consider climate change is ignoring a major risk to pension savings and missing out on investment opportunities."

UKSIF welcomed the TPR's strategy yesterday and its commitment to enforcement action against non-compliance as a "welcome step". "We've previously published research showing that many pension schemes have not complied with producing their SIPs under the DWP ESG regulations, and have pushed strongly for a central directory to improve scrutiny of schemes' ESG policies," a UKSIF spokesperson said.

Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association deputy director of policy Joe Dabrowski also welcomed the strategy. "As TPR has emphasised in its strategy document today, the pension industry is well placed to continue to influence the debate and extend the governance of climate risks to the corporate sector," he said. "Addressing climate risk is intertwined with pension schemes' fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of their members should be a mainstay of good investment governance."

Interactive Investors' head of pensions and savings Becky O'Connor said schemes should interpret the strategy as "a strong push" from the regulator.

"It is the ‘stick' in the 'carrot and stick' approach and sets out clear expectations, being mindful that some schemes are further ahead than others," she said. "The good news is that in reducing financial risks to members, pension schemes can have a huge positive influence on global CO2 emissions."

Trustees at the coalface

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said he welcomed "TPR stepping up" on the issue of climate risk.

"By increasing oversight of climate change and giving the weight it deserves, [TPR] can provide better protection for savers from significant financial risk," he added. "In particular, I applaud the commitment to update the trustee toolkit, and to properly enforce compliance with the basics."

Hymans Robertson actuary Lisa Deas agreed that bolstering content on the toolkit was a much-needed step forward.

"This change will give all trustees access to free training materials to improve understanding of climate change and take direct action," she said. "The strategy also provides further detail on how TPR will support the new requirements of the Pension Schemes Act 2021 which will see large pension schemes and all master trust and collective defined contribution schemes having to report in line with the TCFD recommendations, in particular with guidance to support the regulations."

Lane Clark & Peacock partner and head of responsible investment Claire Jones said the climate strategy provided "welcome clarity".

"It is reassuring to hear TPR is working with government departments and other regulators to ensure a joined up approach across the investment chain," the said. "Trustees should note the emphasis on stewardship and, for defined benefit schemes, the need to integrate the management of covenant, actuarial and investment risk from climate change."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.