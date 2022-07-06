Smart Pension sets 2040 net zero target for default fund

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
Smart Pension managing director Paul Bucksey | Credit: Smart Pension
Image:

Smart Pension managing director Paul Bucksey | Credit: Smart Pension

Workplace pension provider sets out new goal as it unveils plan to halve emissions before 2025

Online pension provider Smart Pension has announced its plan to transition its default fund to a 'net zero' position by 2040, by ramping up its investments in firms working to boost energy efficiency, accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, and deliver a more circular economy.

The online pension provider annouced the new goal yesterday, as it also outlined a plan to halve its emissions before 2025.

Smart Pension - which posted 2,000 per cent growth last December and has £2.2bn in assets - said it was now "well ahead" of meeting Paris Agreement targets.

Head of investment proposition James Lawrence explained: "We're always reviewing our investments and looking to the future at how we can commit even more to innovative sustainable funds that benefit society and the environment, whilst also providing strong outcomes for our members."

Moving forward, Smart Pension confirmed it will look to invest in more companies "innovating for good" including ones working to improve energy efficiency, create sustainable agriculture, transition from fossil fuel usage, and reuse materials.

Members in the default fund will also now get an increased choice of investments based on the level of sustainability they feel is most suitable for their savings.

"We know that our members are increasingly looking at what their pensions savings are doing as they accumulate," said managing director Paul Bucksey.

"Although sustainable investments can be more expensive than more traditional investments, a key advantage of having a very clean and efficient platform is that we can keep our admin costs low, allowing us to spend more on higher-quality, ESG-friendly investments without increasing member charges."

A version of this article first appeared on BusinessGreen's sister title Professional Pensions

Related Topics

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

Pension superfund Clara targets net zero by 2050 across investment portfolios

USS outlines interim climate goals for pension portfolio as it eyes 2050 net zero target

Most read
01

This is the future climate hawks want to see

30 June 2022 • 7 min read
02

'Inherently inefficient': Too much UK farmland used for livestock, WWF warns

01 July 2022 • 4 min read
03

Ofgem unveils £20bn green grid investment plan for local power networks

30 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

Amazon ends use of plastic pillows in UK fulfilment centres

01 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Survey: Cost of living 'a barrier' to greener lifestyle choices

04 July 2022 • 4 min read

More on Investment

LGIM launches new 'net zero' fund to drive investment in green economy
Investment

LGIM launches new 'net zero' fund to drive investment in green economy

Asset manager said it aims to deliver long-term returns, net zero carbon emissions, and improved ESG outcomes through new investment vehicle

Amber Rolt
clock 06 July 2022 • 2 min read
Cash may be king, but people are clean tech firms' biggest asset
Workplace

Cash may be king, but people are clean tech firms' biggest asset

Hyperion Executive Search CEO David Hunt offers his take on how clean tech firms can survive – or even thrive – in a recession

David Hunt, Hyperion Executive Search
clock 06 July 2022 • 5 min read
Oil refiner Varo Energy unveils plan to achieve net zero by 2040
Infrastructure

Oil refiner Varo Energy unveils plan to achieve net zero by 2040

European fossil fuel giant pledges to ramp up investment in hydrogen and end sale of carbon-based products by 2040

Amber Rolt
clock 05 July 2022 • 3 min read