Smart Pension sets 2040 net zero target for default fund

Online pension provider Smart Pension has announced its plan to transition its default fund to a 'net zero' position by 2040, by ramping up its investments in firms working to boost energy efficiency, accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, and deliver a more circular economy.

The online pension provider annouced the new goal yesterday, as it also outlined a plan to halve its emissions before 2025.

Smart Pension - which posted 2,000 per cent growth last December and has £2.2bn in assets - said it was now "well ahead" of meeting Paris Agreement targets.

Head of investment proposition James Lawrence explained: "We're always reviewing our investments and looking to the future at how we can commit even more to innovative sustainable funds that benefit society and the environment, whilst also providing strong outcomes for our members."

Moving forward, Smart Pension confirmed it will look to invest in more companies "innovating for good" including ones working to improve energy efficiency, create sustainable agriculture, transition from fossil fuel usage, and reuse materials.

Members in the default fund will also now get an increased choice of investments based on the level of sustainability they feel is most suitable for their savings.

"We know that our members are increasingly looking at what their pensions savings are doing as they accumulate," said managing director Paul Bucksey.

"Although sustainable investments can be more expensive than more traditional investments, a key advantage of having a very clean and efficient platform is that we can keep our admin costs low, allowing us to spend more on higher-quality, ESG-friendly investments without increasing member charges."

