OVO Energy to directly purchase power from Ørsted's Barrow offshore wind farm

Energy supplier strikes power purchase deal for 100 per cent of the electricity generated from the 90MW Irish Sea wind farm

OVO Energy has struck a major deal to buy all of the electricity generated by Ørsted's 90MW Barrow offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, the two firms announced today.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) forms part of OVO's aim to increase the amount of electricity it supplies to customers which is directly backed by renewables capacity to almost 40 per cent by the end of 2021, according to the energy supplier.

OVO Energy's CEO Ben Blake said the firm was looking to further ramp up its direct renewable power capacity in the years to come in order to support its supply business, as well as its targets to become net zero and help to halve its customers' carbon footprint by 2030.

"In the future, we're committed to exploring how we can source more energy from renewable generation here in the UK, supporting the industry and helping to drive down costs," he said.

At present the majority of the 100 per cent renewable electricity OVO supplies to its customers is backed by Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin Certificates (REGO) which match every unit of power it sells with one unit of renewable power generated in the UK.

However, the company said it aimed to go further by directly supporting renewable power generation in the UK through PPAs, in a bid to match its supply with its own green energy capacity.

It follows similar moves from rival energy supplier Octopus Energy, which recently announced plans to acquire its parent company's green energy asset management arm Octopus Renewables, in a bid to bring its energy supply business and 2.8GW renewable power portfolio under one roof.

Kyle Worthington, head of power origination at Ørsted, said it was "great to see major suppliers like OVO committing to increase the amount of electricity they are sourcing from renewable generators and we are very happy to help them on this journey".

The Barrow offshore wind farm is one of the UK's longest serving, having been only the country's second ever to come online when it began operating in 2006. It boasts 30 turbines and is capable of generating enough power to meet the needs of around 80,000 homes, according to Ørsted.