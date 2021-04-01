Institute for Government: Green Homes Grant Scheme 'badly undermined' by Whitehall

Think tank argues green homes policy hampered by poor delivery, optimistic timetables, and lack of Whitehall coordination

The government must quickly learn lessons from the failure of its flagship green homes upgrade voucher scheme or it will fail to decarbonise the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock, which remains responsible for a sizeable chunk of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

That is the conclusion of the Institute for Government (IfG), which today lamented this week's demise of the Green Homes Grant Scheme as another example of "government energy policy badly undermined by poor delivery, an overly-optimistic timescale, and a lack of coordination between government departments".

The think tank said much more must be done to ensure energy policy aligns across all key Whitehall departments, including the Treasury, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government (MHCLG) if the government is to meet its climate targets for the buildings sector.

It follows the government's shock decision to scrap the Green Homes Grant Scheme last weekend, leaving householders just four days' notice to apply for grant vouchers worth up to £5,000 towards the costs of energy efficiency upgrade measures, rising to £10,000 for low income households.

The scheme was announced last summer as a cornerstone of the government's 'green recovery' agenda with ministers touting how the it was backed by an initial £1.5bn budget and a target to fund 600,000 measures such as low carbon heating systems and insulation installations, which would create tens of thousands of new jobs, slash carbon emissions, and catalyse the development of the retrofit and green heat industries.

However, the programme was hampered by myriad problems right from the start, with widespread reports of both householders and installers struggling to access the scheme, and tradespeople and businesses suffering from late payments from the government. As a result, the vast majority of the households applying to the scheme are yet to receive a decision on whether they are eligible for the vouchers and a fraction of the intended building upgrades have been delivered.

But despite being dogged by administrative problems, the scheme attracted large numbers of applications for vouchers from householders, and the government's decision to first effectively withdraw swathes of funding from the scheme, and later ditch it altogether, has sparked anger and frustration among green businesses, politicians, and environmental groups. Insulation and green heat firms have been hit particularly hard, after scores of businesses invested in training and took on additional staff to undertake work under the scheme only to face delays in vouchers being issued and now the demise of a programme they hoped would drive demand as the latest lockdown is eased.

Setting out a series of recommendations to help usher in a major green retrofit drive across the UK, the IfG urged the government to learn lessons from the Green Homes Grant Scheme's demise, or risk hampering its ability to meet its target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

It comes as the government faces pressure to publish its much-delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy in the coming months, with hopes it could provide much needed clarity and policy signals to unlock long-term investment in green building products, services, and skills.

In the report today, the influential think tank said the government must provide a clear roadmap for achieving its green heating goals, warning that at present too few homes are being insulated or switched to run on low carbon heating systems if climate and fuel poverty targets are to be met.

Domestic heating currently accounts for around 14 per cent of UK emissions, and the IfG said reducing these emissions would require much more energy efficient homes alongside the electrification of most heating systems, which it estimated would cost around £200bn over the next 30 years.

In order to deliver a successful housing decarbonisation programme, the IfG said government policymakers should use more trials and experiments to identify the optimal policies and strategies for delivery, and provide more attention to development of technologies, skills, and the supply chain.

Moreover, it called on Downing Street to provide both MHCLG and BEIS with more resources in order to design effective policies.

"There are probably three parliaments left to get much of the policy needed to reach net zero in place and working," said report author Will McDowall, a senior researcher at IfG. "Decarbonising heat is hugely difficult, but the government must do better than it has in the past. The civil servants we spoke to are focused on improving performance and learning from previous shortcomings. It is vital that everyone across government does so, starting with the publication of the repeatedly delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy."

To date over 40,000 vouchers from the Green Homes Grant scheme have been issued to households worth over £170m, a fraction of the government's original target for issuing 600,000 vouchers over the lifetime of the programme, which was initially given a budget of £1.5bn when it was announced last summer.

Earlier this year the government said any of the £1.5bn budget not spent by the end of March 2021 would be withdrawn, but despite repeated requests from BusinessGreen, the government has yet to offer a clear explanation as to where this unspent money will be redirected.

A spokesperson for BEIS yesterday suggested the unspent money would be used to top up other existing public sector and local authority green upgrades programmes, and also for "other energy efficiency schemes", but offered no further information as to what these other schemes were.

Separately, the government last weekend announced an additional £300m of funding for its local authority green homes upgrades scheme, which alongside previously announced and rolled-over funding for several energy efficiency schemes - including for social housing and public sector buildings - takes total projected government spending on for green building upgrades to £1.3bn in 2021-22.

Responding to IfG's report, the government claimed it had a "strong track record in improving the energy performance of homes", pointing to data showing 40 per cent of households are now rated at EPC band C, up from nine per cent in 2008.

"We are committed to going further and faster, and are investing £9bn in improving the energy efficiency of our buildings, while creating hundreds of thousands of skilled green jobs," BEIS said in a statement. "This includes funding for the first hydrogen powered houses, nearly £700m for low carbon heating like heat pumps through the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive, and more than £500m this year alone to improve the energy efficiency of 50,000 homes of those on low incomes across the UK."