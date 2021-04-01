Netflix's behind-the-scenes script for achieving net zero
The streaming giant has a new sustainability strategy and the potential to reach new audiences with its net zero message
With more than 195 million paid memberships, Netflix self-describes as the world's "leading" streaming media service. Traditionally, it hasn't said much about addressing its emissions and other environmental...
Dividing lines, deadlocks, and milestones: Seven key takeaways from the IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit
As time ticks away before COP26, Alok Sharma and the International Energy Agency hosted a major global climate summit aimed at cranking up the climate urgency
Net Zero Festival: Michael E Mann confirmed as first keynote speaker
Globally renowned climate scientist to deliver opening keynote, as wave of high profile partners confirmed for the second annual Net Zero Festival