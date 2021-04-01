Global Briefing: President Biden unveils $1tr green infrastructure blitz
American Jobs Plan promises massive wave of new investment in clean energy generation, grids, electric vehicles, and green buildings
Biden pledges to deliver 'once-in-a-generation investment' in clean infrastructure The Biden administration yesterday unveiled a $2tr infrastructure investment plan, around half of which is expected...
Back to Top
More news
Global Briefing: President Biden unveils $1tr green infrastructure blitz
American Jobs Plan promises massive wave of new investment in clean energy generation, grids, electric vehicles, and green buildings
Institute for Government: Green Homes Grant Scheme 'badly undermined' by Whitehall
Think tank argues green homes policy hampered by poor delivery, optimistic timetables, and lack of Whitehall coordination
Netflix's behind-the-scenes script for achieving net zero
The streaming giant has a new sustainability strategy and the potential to reach new audiences with its net zero message