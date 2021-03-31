Volkswagen mocked as automaker sows confusion with April Fools' Day name-change

VW spokespeople have revealed plans - unveiled just yesterday - to rename US branch 'Voltswagen' were a marketing stunt

Volkswagen's environmental agenda is once again courting controversy, after the firm confirmed late last night it will not rebrand its US operations as 'Voltswagen' in a nod to its electric future, despite announcing the name change to media less than 12 hours earlier.

While the initial announcement about the green rebrand was met with scepticism, particularly as it was released just a few days before April Fools Day, media outlets from around the world, including BusinessGreen, ran with the news yesterday after Volkswagen of America confirmed the plans on its Twitter feed and issued a press release on its website backed by quotes from high ranking company officials.

But late last night, the company U-turned when spokespeople confirmed to a number of US media outets that the move was in fact a marketing stunt designed to promote the launch of its first electric vehicle available nationwide in the US.

Observers pointed out Volkswagen of America's decision to run 'fake news' related to its electric vehicle transition was a high risk choice given the firm is working hard to repair its battered reputation in the wake of its starring role in the 'dieselgate' emissions scandal that erupted in 2015. The firm has paid out roughly €30bn in fines since pleading guilty to deceiving regulators and misleading customers about the pollution levels of its diesel vehicles.

If my company had been caught systematically lying about vehicle emissions, I would simply avoid misleading anyone about anything related to vehicle emissions—no matter how close it is to the start April. https://t.co/Az4k5WXmUu — Aaron Rutkoff (@aaronrutkoff) March 30, 2021

Volkswagen of America had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for confirmation at the time of going to press, and the parent Volkswagen Group, based in Germany, and its UK subsidiary declined to comment.

The company has since removed the press release annoucing the new name from its corporate website, however the social media post announcing the launch remained on Twitter as of this morning.