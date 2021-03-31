Energy data key to achieving net zero electricity
Energy data key to achieving net zero electricity
An ambitious approach to data discovery is critical for achieving a net zero grid and but would help unleash a Cambrian explosion of innovation in the UK energy sector, writes Peter Clutton-Brock of the Centre for AI & Climate and E3G
The UK must ensure best available cost assumptions underpin its net zero stategy
Investor appeal for capital intensive low-carbon activities risks being reduced if policy strategies overstate costs by assuming high interest rates, explains Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group' Beverley Cornaby
WRI: Primary rainforest destruction increased 12 per cent between 2019 and 2020
Update from NGO’s Global Forest Watch scheme highlights that deforestation of tropical forests crucial for biodiversity and storing carbon continue to rise
G20 central banks failing to turn climate advocacy into action, research finds
Despite growing focus on risk disclosure and green investing, few central banks have taken concrete actions to cut off support for fossil fuels, Positive Money claims