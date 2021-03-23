Study: One fifth of top corporates have net zero commitments in place

Comprehensive analysis from ECIU and Oxford Net Zero reveals how over two thirds of the global economy are covered by net zero goals

At least a fifth of the world's largest businesses and over two thirds of global GDP are now covered by net zero emission commitments.

That is the headline conclusion from a major new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) and Oxford Net Zero, which assessed the publicly disclosed climate policies of 4,000 entities, including the world's 2,000 largest listed companies, all national governments, all states and regions in the 25 highest-emitting countries, and all cities with a population above 500,000.

It found that 21 per cent of the world's 2,000 largest public companies, representing sales of nearly $14tr, now have net zero commitments in place.

Meanwhile, countries with net zero targets together represent 61 per cent of global emissions, 68 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, and 52 per cent of the global population.

The report acknowledges that while a majority by sales of the companies with net zero targets in place also have interim emissions targets in place, the quality of net zero strategies remains hugely varied. For example, the analysis found that only around a fifth of companies with net zero targets meet the 'robustness criteria' set out by the UN backed Race to Zero campaign.

As such, authors of the report - which is titled Taking Stock: A global assessment of net zero targets - warn that companies risk leaving themselves open to allegations of "greenwashing" if they fail to accompany their net zero targets with proper governance and transparency mechanisms.

"Although net zero as a concept is still in its infancy, it is already driving policy change," said Senior Associate at ECIU and lead author of the report Richard Black. "Clearly though, to keep the world on track to global climate targets we need more countries, states, regions and companies to sign up to targets and existing pledges to be improved.

"There is logic to setting a target and then building a plan and reporting mechanisms to meet that, but companies and countries alike will need to make progress on this in the run-up to COP. Countries such as Japan and the US will need to back their net zero ambitions with nearer-term 2030 emissions targets."

His comments were echoed by co-author Dr Thomas Hale from the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, who argued that net zero companies needed to be accompanied by ambitious decarbonisation strategies and clear commitments on the role of offsetting in meeting emissions goals.

"While the rapid uptake of net zero targets is encouraging, we need much more clarity from actors on how they plan to get there," he said. "It's particularly important that actors clarify their approach to offsetting. Although some offsetting may be needed for so-called "residual emissions" in certain sectors, the most important priority is immediate emissions reductions. If every company and country relies on offsets and not enough on actual emission cuts, we simply won't be able to accommodate these globally."

The report will provide a further boost to calls for more businesses and governments around the world to set net zero targets, which has been identified as a top priority by the UK hosts of this year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

It also adds to a growing body of work exploring how to ensure net zero targets and strategies adhere to minimum standards and deliver promised emissions reductions in both the short and long term.

In related news, multinational consumer goods giant Unilever this week published a wide ranging climate transition action plan, which it will present for a shareholder vote this summer.