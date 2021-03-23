Government sets out plans to cut taxes on flights within UK

Treasury consults on slashing Air Passenger Duty for domestic flights, yet also moves to tweak tax bands to combat CO2 from long-haul flights

Proposals to cut taxes on domestic flights within the UK while potentially increasing the duty paid on long-haul international aviation have been unveiled by the government today, in a move it claimed would help better support the UK's climate and environmental commitments.

Launching a consultation on proposals to reform Air Passenger Duty (APD), the government confirmed it wanted to cut the costs of domestic plane travel in order to bolster airlines and the wider economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the UK's exit from the European Union.

The move is sure to frustrate environmental campaigners, who were quick to criticise the plans when they were first reported in the media earlier this month. Greenpeace previously slammed the move as "nonsensical" in the face of an escalating climate emergency and the much lower emissions offered by domestic rail links.

But the Treasury today said the move, which also includes plans to rearrange the tax bands for longer-distance plane travel, would "better reflect the government's priorities to balance domestic connectivity, our environmental goals, and ensuring we raise the taxes needed to fund our public services".

APD, which is paid by airlines and levied on a per-passenger basis on all flights departing UK airports, raised £3.6bn for Treasury coffers in 2019-20. For shorter journeys of less than 2,000 miles APD is set at £13 per passenger until the end of March 2023 for the lowest class of travel, rising to £82 from next month and £84 from April 2022 for journeys above 2,000 miles.

As trailed in the Budget earlier this month, however, the Treasury is controversially proposing to slash APD for flights within the UK in a bid, it claims, to improve domestic travel connectivity and support airlines which have been hit hard by travel restrictions in response to the pandemic.

Options set out in a consultation today include exempting APD on the return leg of domestic flights, or introducing a new lower band for domestic journeys.

The government said improving travel options within the UK was central to its 'levelling up' agenda to boost economic development across all parts of the country as "travel by road or rail is not always practical for certain journeys".

Moreover, it argued cutting the costs of people traveling by plane within the UK was compatible with its environmental and climate objectives, in part because domestic aviation is responsible for a far smaller proportion of greenhouse gas emissions than international flight. Domestic aviation accounted for 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 in 2019, whereas international flight made up 37Mt of emissions, it said.

It is an interpretation that is sure to be challenged by environmental campaigners, who maintain domestic flights are an area where it should be possible to deliver the steepest near term emissions reduction by introducing incentives to shift passengers onto rail and roads. The French government recently won plaudits for reportedly making bailout packages for airlines conditional on the scrapping of some short haul routes where rail offered a viable alternative.

Meanwhile, the UK government is today also proposing to expand the number of distance bands for levying APD beyond the current two of below and above 2,000 mile journeys so as to better ensure those travelling further and therefore generating more emissions pay higher rates of tax.

The government said introducing additional bands for journeys of 4,000-6,000 miles and those for more than 6,000 miles, or simply adding a third band for journeys above 5,500 miles, could "better support the government's environmental objectives by strengthening the principle that those that fly further incur a higher rate of APD".

The consultation paper also explicitly rejects calls to replace the APD altogether with a so-called frequent flier levy, which has been supported by green groups and the Committee on Climate Change as a means of charging passengers higher levies the more they fly each year.

The Treasury said such a levy, which would seek to constrain overall demand for flights, would be "significantly more complex to administer than APD" as it would require the government to collect and store personal information on each passenger, raising privacy and administration concerns.

Moreover, it argued a frequent flier levy would "pose challenges for individuals who have an essential need to fly frequently", and that as most airlines pass on the cost of APD onto passengers anyway, those who fly more "in effect, already pay more under the current system".

The government said it planned to consult later this year on how the aviation sector could help deliver on the UK's 2050 net zero target, as it also highlighted its efforts to develop zero carbon flight technologies through its Jet Zero Council and stressed that domestic flight would be included in the UK's emission trading system (ETS).

Nevertheless, the changes announced today are likely to be met with scepticism by environmental groups, particularly given the UK's hosting of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year, where it is expected to cajole other nations to step up their climate ambition.

Last week the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF) said any move to reduce APD for domestic plane journeys would be "wrong-headed" and "pretty deflating".

"As many press commentators pointed out, in the year of the COP being held in Glasgow, the UK needs to be building its reputation as a climate leader," it said in a statement on Friday. "This kind of announcement makes its protestations about delivering a green industrial revolution ring hollow."

ECIU's head of analysis Jonathan Marshall also questioned whether the tweaks to distance bands within the APD would have any meaningful impact on reducing CO2 from long-haul flights from the UK.

Demand for domestic flights is very price sensitive. Cost goes down and demand goes up - more CO2



Demand for long haul flights not really price sensitive. Cost goes up and demand little changed - no change in CO2 https://t.co/yGGtSlPUhU — Jonny Marshall (@JMarshall_ECIU) March 23, 2021

The APD consultation forms part of HM Treasury's flurry of 'tax day' announcements today, which saw few other proposed changes specifically geared at supporting the green economy and the UK's net zero goals, despite widespread calls for a reduction in VAT for clean tech products.

A host of green groups and businesses have long been lobbying for a VAT reduction on green goods and services such as wall insulation and home heating appliances in order to help build the market for crucial low carbon technologies, but such calls have so far fallen on deaf ears in the Treasury. Campaigners have also urged Ministers to end the discrepencies that see consumers pay a higher rate of tax on electricity than gas and developers pay more tax to renovate properties than they pay for new builds.

Kit Dixon, policy manager at green energy supplier Good Energy, voiced his disappointment today at the lack of movement from the government, arguing "it can't be right that clean technologies face a much higher tax burden than fossil fuels".

"It's easier for households to invest in burning coal than roof-top solar panels," he said. "The government previously said its hands were tied on VAT until after Brexit. The time is now to cut this tax and support people to save energy and emissions."