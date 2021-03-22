Water Day: Prince of Wales kicks off water-focused climate finance drive

Water Aid-led Resilient Water Accelerator launched as UN-backed Race to Zero campaign urges water utilities around the world to commit to net zero emissions

The Prince of Wales has today launched a new initiative geared at fast tracking finance for improving water services in water-stressed regions in Africa and South East Asia.

Dubbed the Resilient Water Accelerator, the programme aims to select six locations for support by September this year, before then starting work in January 2022, according to the update from the heir to the throne's Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI).

The SMI said the scheme is aiming to reach 50 million people in water-stressed areas by 2030, noting that "urgent action" is needed to secure more finance for climate-resilient water programmes.

The Water Aid-led scheme has been backed by a host of influential players across the public, private, and third sector, including the governments of the UK, Bangladesh, Burkina-Faso, Nigeria, and the Netherlands, the World Bank, UNDP, UNICEF, Water.org, Deloitte, Arup and CDC Group, and the World Resources Institute.

The Prince of Wales' emphasised how the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted the need to improve access to clean water services around the world. "I am delighted that the Resilient Water Accelerator is launching today, which will work to provide reliable and sustainable water sources in countries that are battling the devastating effects of the climate crisis," he said. "I look forward to seeing further cross-sector collaboration and I hope that [SMI's water and climate] task force continues to foster a diverse range of partners and proposals to find the ambitious solutions that are all too vital."

WaterAid chief executive Tim Wainwright said he hoped the project would set an example for how international development schemes could tackle the ongoing climate and water emergencies ahead of the vital COP26 Climate Summit. "This initiative aims to reach 50 million people, in some of the world's most marginalised communities, with reliable and sustainable water services," he said. "As we head into the crucial climate negotiations at COP in Glasgow later this year, this work will show that practical solutions to the water and climate crisis exist."

The launch of the Resilient Water Accelerator comes as water utilities around the world have been urged to make net zero pledges by the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign.

Globally, water utilities are responsible for roughly two per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, and this figure is expected to more than double over the next 20 years as water becomes scarcer and companies resort more frequently to desalination, heavy treatment, and water transfers to maintain supplies.

As such the campaign is urging the world's largest water firms, which are together responsible for a fifth of water supplies, to publish strategies setting out how they will align their activities with global climate goals.

UK trade group Water UK is one of the 20 organisations to back the global campaign, having previously announced a goal to deliver the full decarbonisation of water and wastewater services in the UK by 2030.

"All eyes are on the UK as we prepare to host this year's COP summit so we're incredibly proud to be playing our part and mobilising water companies around the world on the Race to Zero," said Water UK chief executive Christine McGourty. "We don't have all the answers, but we are committed to sharing our learnings with the global water community, and with other sectors, as they embark on their own net zero journeys."

Water UK claims the UK's water sector is "first sector anywhere in the world to publish a comprehensive plan to achieve net zero on an industry-wide basis", after the trade group published a 'net zero roadmap' last November that offers water companies a framework for building 2030 net zero water supply action plans for customers.

Nigel Topping, high level climate champion for COP26, said collaboration within the private sector would be crucial to meeting global climate targets. "We cannot win the Race to Zero emissions by racing alone," he said. "Private sector leaders will need to work in partnership and commit their skills, ingenuity and resources to achieving crucial breakthroughs - and I'm delighted to see the water industry leading the way."