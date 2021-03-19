Global Briefing: Study warns countries could face credit rating downgrades by 2030 as climate risks escalate
All the green business news from around the world this week
Over 60 countries at risk credit downgrades without emissions reductions, study warns The first sovereign credit rating to directly include climate science shows that many national economies can expect...
More news
Global Briefing: Study warns countries could face credit rating downgrades by 2030 as climate risks escalate
All the green business news from around the world this week
How clean energy investments are lagging, despite returns outshining fossil fuels for 10 years
Study from IEA and Imperial highlights decade of clear evidence that renewables firms are performing better than fossil fuel-focused businesses
Latin American e-commerce giant invests in Brazilian ecosystem restoration
Mercado Libre reveals how some of the proceeds from its $400m sustainability bond have been earmarked for restoration projects in the once great Atlantic Forest
Should you swap plastic for aluminum packaging? It's complicated
Jesse Klein explores how some leading businesses are navigating the complex choices that shape efforts to deliver more sustainable packaging