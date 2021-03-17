Microwave boiler unveiled as potential replacement for the UK's gas boilers

The race is on to replace the UK's gas boilers, which will begin being phased out from 2025

The new microwave boilers join heat pumps and hydrogen as potential solutions to decarbonise heat in the UK, responsible for around a seventh of the country's total CO2 emissions

A new microwave boiler that could have the potential to replace much of the UK's soon-to-be-redundant army of gas boilers was unveiled this week by British tech firm Heat Wayv.

The new boilers, which heat water using the same microwave technology used to quickly warm up food in kitchens across the country, have the potential to cut the CO2 emissions of UK homes by up to 24 per cent if they are installed as a replacement for the UK's gas boilers, Heat Wayv claimed.

Gas boilers will be phased out sequentially in the UK starting with a ban on installation in new homes from 2025, progressing to a ban on replacements in 2030 and a planned elimination of all gas boilers by 2038. Similar gas boiler retirement schedules are mapped out for the EU and other countries that are heavily reliant on gas for home heating.

Deliberately designed to have a similar size, cost, and throughput to gas boilers, the new microwave boiler will be a plumbing-compatible replacement for existing gas boilers and are planned for availability before any phase out begins, according to the manufacturer. They use electricity to heat water which can then be pumped through existing radiators and pipes to taps and bathrooms. Heat Wayv said it is currently building prototypes, working with semiconductor firms to finalise some of its boilers' componentry, and expects to trial the resulting device in homes from the end of 2022, with the first sales to customers targeted for 2024.

A unit suitable for a three- or four-bedroom home should cost about £3,500, it added, the same as an equivalent gas boiler.

Such microwave boiler alternatives would eliminate up to 54 million tons of CO2 emissions that are currently created annually by gas boilers in the UK, representing 29 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions that come from homes, Heat Wayv claimed, drawing on estimates from the Climate Change Committee (CCC). The microwave boilers are also designed to be networked into an Internet of Things (IoT) system, it added, where they could collectively be used as a means of energy storage for the grid.

"With the UK moving rapidly towards electrification to meet the demands for an expansion of electric vehicle charging and the need to decarbonise the home, we knew that we had to provide a solution that quickly and safely meets this agenda as well as delivering plug-and-play simplicity to enable ease of transition," said Paul Atherton, co-founder of Heat Wayv.

"As the UK and the world moves to renewable energy, we need to have appliances that are zero-emissions in the home, but also connected so that the devices can work intelligently with the grid."

Initial target markets for microwave boilers would be new build homes and housing associations, Heat Wayv said, with a total of 170,000 homes currently being built annually and plans to expand this to 300,000 homes per year. The UK's social housing sector, with its 1,500 housing associations managing some 2.5 million households, is also keen to move away from gas boilers for environmental, safety and maintenance reasons.

Eliminating the 14 per cent of carbon emissions that result from heating in UK homes is among the biggest decarbonisation challenges facing the country as it strives to reach its 2050 net-zero goal.

Heat pumps are currently at the centre of the government's heating strategy, with last year's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution detailing an aim to be installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028. Another potential solution is hydrogen, although some experts believe the supply of low-carbon hydrogen will be limited and best directed towards decarbonising transport and industry. The microwave boiler could therefore emerge as a strong late contender in the race to decarbonise heat, especially as Heat Wayv insists the electricity load of a single microwave boiler will be about the same as that of an electric oven.

However, some commentators questioned whether the technology could deliver promised running cost savings, given the continued price differential in favour of gas over electricity.