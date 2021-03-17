Tees Valley: Government announces £5m funding boost for hydrogen transport hub 'masterplan'

Pop-up trials at the site could see local shops, supermarkets, and transport firms benefit from cutting-edge hydrogen technologies

Plans to build a pioneering hydrogen transport research and development facility in the Tees Valley moved a step closer to fruition this week, as the government unveiled a "masterplan" backed by £3m of funding to propel the development of the cutting-edge net zero emission infrastructure.

The Hydrogen Transport Hub - a flagship initiative for Boris Johnson's government, which was trailed in the Budget earlier this year - aims to bring together figures from government, industry, and academia to research, test, and conduct trials exploring how hydrogen can be used across all modes of transport.

Pop-up trials around the site itself could see local shops, supermarkets, and transport benefiting from cutting-edge hydrogen technology to power transport and move goods, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

It could also see local transport operators working with the hub to deliver emission-free hydrogen passenger services, such as on-demand regional buses or zero-emission refuse vehicles.

The hub - which the government claims could be fully operation by 2025, and create up to 5,000 new jobs in the north east of England - will enable the government to gain a greater understanding of the role hydrogen will play in meeting the UK's 2050 net-zero target, informing future investment decisions. The DfT "Masterplan" sets out a blueprint for the infrastructure required to deliver the hub, including an on-site Research & Development (R&D) campus.

"The Hub will establish the UK as a global leader in hydrogen technology, paving the way for its use across all transport modes and propelling us towards our net-zero goals," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Hydrogen is seen as a key decarbonisation solution across a range of transport modes, including buses, which have seen extensive trials in the UK, and trains, with Germany planning to have more than 40 hydrogen trains running on tracks by the end of 2022. Hydrogen is also seen as a potential solution for particularly hard-to-decarbonise sectors of transport, such as heavy goods vehicles, shipping, and even aviation.

The latest developments for the Hydrogen Hub come in the same week as the government announced a wide-ranging new Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, which includes a raft of proposals on how to accelerate the roll out of hydrogen and carbon capture technologies across a host of industries.

However, critics argued the strategy and the government's wider hydrogen plans remain underpowered, especially compared to Germany and France, which have both already announced multi-billion Euro hydrogen development plans.