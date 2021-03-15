Net Zero Festival: Last chance to register for inaugural Net Zero Finance event

There are a handful of passes still available for tomorrow's Net Zero Finance summit, featuring top speakers such as Hiro Mizuno, Sonny Kapoor, and Catherine Howarth

There is a last chance to register to attend tomorrow's inaugural Net Zero Finance summit, as BusinessGreen prepares to kick off this year's Net Zero Festival Programme.

Interested parties can reserve their place for the online event, which will see a host of top financiers, campaigners, and academics offer their exclusive insights on how investors and corporates can navigate the net zero transition and seize the opportunities arising from the green industrial revolution.

The day will kick off with an exclusive conversation with Hiro Mizuno, Special Envoy on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investments at the UN and one of Japan's foremost financiers having led the country's $1.5tr Government Pension Investment Fund. Mizuno has enjoyed an extensive career in banking and private equity having worked in London, Silicon Valley, New York, and Tokyo, and alongside his role with the UN he is currently an independent director at Tesla.

The conversation will mark the start of a day long virtual summit delivered with support from commercial partner Schroders and MSCI, as well as influential industry bodies such as the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), Climate Bonds Initiative, and ShareAction.

Confirmed speakers include COP26 high level climate action champion Nigel Topping, CDP CEO, Paul Simpson, ShareAction CEO Catherine Howarth, Triodos CEO Bevis Watts, Schroders' Carolina Minio Paluello, and MSCI's Bruno Rauis.

Over 50 expert speakers from across the sector will explore a raft of issues ranging from a broad assessment of the era-shaping technological and political trends shaping net zero investments to detailed discussions of climate risk disclosure reporting guidelines and growing demand for environmental, social, governance funds.

The day will close with a keynote from one of the world's leading experts on sustainable finance, Sony Kapoor. A Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics and former Chair of the Banking Stakeholder Group of the European Banking Authority, as well as advisor to many governments and development NGOs around the world, Kapoor will offer his perspective on how the net zero transition has become a corporate race for survival.