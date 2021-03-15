'The transport of choice': Government unveils £3bn bus strategy to help curb car use

Prime Minister claims strategy will help ‘level up’ regional inequalities, but Labour argues plans do not go far enough to reinstate services after decade cuts

Details of a long-awaited national bus strategy are being unveiled by the government today, including plans to invest £3bn into a host of measures to boost bus travel and reduce car use across England in the wake of the pandemic.

Touting the plan as the "most ambitious shake-up of the bus sector in a generation", the government said the policies would make bus services more frequent, easier to use, better coordinated, and cheaper. "Hundreds of miles" of new bus lanes will make journeys quicker and more reliable, reduce pollution, and get people out of their cars, it promised.

Launching the strategy this morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described buses as "lifelines and liberators" that connected people, sustained town centres, and protected the environment, while also helping to curb private car use.

"As we build back from the pandemic, better buses will be one of our first acts of levelling-up," he said. "Just as they did in London, our reforms will make buses the transport of choice, reducing the number of car journeys and improving quality of life for millions."

Among policies trailed this morning - the full strategy is expected to be published in full later today - a consultation has been launched geared at setting a target date for banning sales of diesel-fuelled buses. The strategy also reiterates a pledge first made by the government early last year to support the delivery of 4,000 new British-built electric or hydrogen buses across England.

Across the UK as a whole there are currently 700 fully electric buses and 18 hydrogen fuel cell buses as a whole, meaning that just two per cent the 39,500-strong national fleet produce zero emissions from the tailpipe, according to figures provided to BusinessGreen by the Zemo Partnership in February.

But today, the government said it would "transition cities and regions across England to emission-free buses", a move it said would safeguard the UK's bus manufacturing industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, in a bid to expand access to buses across the country, the strategy aims to offer more evening and weekend services, ensure all buses accept contactless payment, and introduce "integrated services and ticketing" across all transport modes, so that people can easily move from bus to train, the government explained.

The government also announced plans to trial on-demand services, which it said would allow minibuses to be booked via an app in areas where traditional bus services "isn't approportiate".

In order to meet its targets, the government is planning a new type of arrangement between local authorities and bus companies dubbed "enhanced partnerships", which would see councils agree to make improvements to infrastructure in return for better services from bus companies. Councils will also have the option of introducing franchising agreements, it explained.

However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned that a great deal of work was needed to ensure England's bus network was fit for purpose. "Buses are this country's favourite way of getting around," he said. "They help us get to school, to the GP, or to the shops - but services across England are patchy, and it's frankly not good enough."

"The strategy we're unveiling today will completely overhaul services, ensuring we build back better from the pandemic," he continued. "Key to it is the new deal it offers to councils - we will provide unprecedented funding, but we need councils to work closely with operators, and the government, to develop the services of the future."

The Department for Transport announced in September 2019 it would develop the first national strategy for bus services, in a bid to address the industry's decline and deliver a modal shift in transport from car to public transport in support of the UK's 2050 net zero goal.

Bus use has been falling for more than 70 years as car use has soared, and it is largely due to road vehicles that transport is now the largest single greenhouse gas emitting-sector in the UK. As such, the government has faced growing calls to set out how it plans to reverse this trend in order to reduce congestion, pollution, and the UK's ever-growing transport emissions. These calls have grown louder still amid fears that public safety messaging surrounding transmission of Covid-19 over the past year could risk a longer-term decline in public transport use and an uptick in car travel.

Conservative West Midlands Mayor Andy Street welcomed the strategy, which he said would ensure buses remained at the heart of future transport plans.

"Residents here want clean, decarbonised buses that are affordable and continue to remain reliable and punctual, and that's what the new strategy laid out today will deliver," he said.

But elsewhere, concerns were raised that the strategy lacked ambition and would fail to reverse the significant reductions in bus services seen over the last decade. "This so-called strategy offers nothing for those who were looking for a bold vision to reverse the millions of miles of bus routes lost across the country," said Labour's Shadow Bus Minister Sam Tarry. "The Tories said deregulation would improve our buses but they're running bus services into the ground. Passengers now face a toxic mix of rising fares, cuts to services and reduced access."

Bobby Morton, national officer for passenger transport at trade union Unite, also said the strategy was a "missed opportunity" to improve the bus network, and warned that all franchising and 'enhanced partnerships' needed to include strict rules about drivers' pay to ensure workers remained safe and bus driving was an attractive profession.

"While the national bus strategy talks about major funding, there appears to be little new money being provided and what is available does not replace what has been removed from bus services as a result of over a decade of Conservative cuts," he added.

The Campaign for Greater Transport has estimated more than 3,000 services across England alone have been reduced or removed since 2010 as austerity measures saw local authorities' bus budgets cut by 45 per cent.

"Fares have increased, services have reduced, private operators cherry-pick the most profitable routes and social exclusion has mushroomed as connectivity has been cut" since the deregulation of the bus service in the 1980s, said Morton. "The national bus strategy attempts to address these issues but specifically excludes the best solution which would be to allow local authorities to work together to operate their own services. While the franchising and enhanced partnership plans should help to reduce some of the worst excesses of the privatised bus system such proposals must be compulsory or it will result in improvements in some areas while others are left behind."