'Underwhelming': China's CO2 set to grow under latest Five Year Plan, analysts warn

Latest economic strategy set out by the world's largest emitter allows for growth of both coal and renewables

China's latest economic plan leaves wriggle-room for country to increase its greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 10 per cent over the next five years, despite its recent pledge to put the country's giant economy on track to deliver net zero emissions by 2060, analysts have warned.

The world's biggest emitter today released a summary of its 14th Five Year Plan (FYP) covering the 2020-25 period, which had been hotly-anticipated as the first major opportunity for China to set out detailed decarbonisation plans following its landmark pledge last year to ensure emissions peak by 2030 before achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

China is responsible for almost 30 per cent of global energy sector CO2 emissions, and analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) earlier this week suggest its emissions have already rebounded following the Covid-19 pandemic, rising by 0.8 per cent overall last year.

The country is also the world's leading manufacturer - including for a raft of green industries such as the electric vehicle and renewables sectors - making the trajectory of its economy and decarbonisation agenda of critical importance to the global net zero transition and the delivery of the goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

However, with the latest FYP setting a target to reduce the Chinese economy's carbon intensity by around 18 per cent over the next five years - similar to that achieved in 2015-20 - analysts warned the new short term goals could allow the country's emissions to actually rise by around one to two per cent a year through to 2025.

Yan Qin, carbon analyst at Refinitiv Carbon, said China's emissions could increase under the latest plan by around one gigatonne over the next five years, based on average annual GDP growth of around five per cent.

Unfortunately,-18% carbon intensity goal for 2021-2025 leaves the room for 🇨🇳total emissions to increase at least 10% (~1 Gt) by 2025, my calculation based on ~5% GDP growth/yr.



China need to do more heavy-lifting in 15th FYP period to achieve peak carbon. — Yan Qin (@YanQinyq) March 5, 2021

The country is aiming to peak its emissions in 2030, with the government expected to release its peaking decarbonisation plan and sectoral five year plans later this year. China's CO2 emissions increased by around 1.7 per cent a year between 2015 and 2020.

Other targets in the Plan include goals to increase China's share of non-fossil energy from 16 per cent to 20 per cent by 2025 - a projection largely in line with the trend seen over the past five years - and reduce energy consumption per unit of GDP by 13.5 per cent.

No specific targets were announced for wind, solar, hydro, or coal energy, but the summary document released today does include a target to grow nuclear capacity from 52GW to 70GW by 2025. Moreover, it reportedly promises a "major push" on clean energy, following the target announced by President Xi Jinping in December for 1,200GW of wind and solar capacity by 2030, while China's Coal Association recently said coal consumption in 2025 would be capped at 4.2 billion tonnes.

Full details of the latest Five Year Plan are expected to be released by China's government next week.

But Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said the announcements trailed today suggested the impact of the Five Year Plan on emissions and China's clean energy mix would likely adhere to trends established over the past five years.

As such, he summed up the FYP as "baby steps towards carbon neutrality" that would likely leave a great deal of heavy lifting for peaking CO2 by the end of the decade for the 15th Five Year Plan covering 2025-30, adding that "there's even less in this five year plan to constrain emissions growth than in previous ones".

"As a result, there's no guarantee that emissions growth will slow down, let alone stop, by 2025," Myllyvirta wrote in a blog post today. "So it's leaving the decisions about how fast to start limiting emissions growth to the energy sector five-year plan and other plans expected at the end of the year."

He added: "Overall, the picture is one of very gradual progress in aligning China's energy and emissions trends with the target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060... The central contradiction between expanding the smokestack economy and promoting green growth appears unresolved."

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) initiative - which had previously rated China's draft 2030 Paris Agreement target as 'highly insufficient' - today echoed the broad consensus on the country's latest announcements, dubbing the green elements of the Five Year Plan as "underwhelming".

In a statement it said the latest Five Year Plan demonstrated "no significant change in China's narrative of dirty (coal) vs clean energy" as it "includes a high promotion of both".

"It's disappointing that China is placing such a large focus on continuing its reliance on coal - and oil and gas," said Bill Hare chief executive of Climate Analytics, one of the key organisations behind CAT. "The world is relying on its largest emitter to step up on climate change - yet we see little of such action in this plan. There is no clear pathway for China to reach its net zero commitment - the government could do well to revise and strengthen its 2030 target to get its emissions onto that track."

The news comes amid reports China is planning to launch online trading of emissions allowances among heavy industry and power plants under its new emissions trading scheme (ETS) by June, paving the way for the world's largest carbon market to finally be fully up and running in the summer after numerous delays.