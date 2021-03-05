Global Briefing: UN calls for rapid acceleration in European CCS deployment
UN argues 'rapid deployment' of CCUS needed to meet carbon neutrality goals A new report from the United Nations has this week warned that time is running out to deliver on the Paris Agreement and the...
McKinsey looks to boost climate expertise with Vivid Economics and Planetrics acquisitions
Consulting giant snaps up leading climate-focused advisors as it moves to beef up its climate risk and net zero transition expertise
'Underwhelming': China's CO2 set to grow under latest Five Year Plan, analysts warn
Latest economic strategy set out by the world's largest emitter allows for growth of both coal and renewables
Study shows net zero transition to affect over six million jobs, as criticism grows of Budget's 'climate failure'
Just Transition Jobs Tracker details how around one in five UK jobs are likely to be affected either positively or negatively by the net zero transition, further cranking up pressure on government to deliver coherent transition plan