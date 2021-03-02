New study warns plug-in hybrids are struggling to deliver promised emissions savings

Analysis from Which? finds that in real world driving conditions leading plug-in hybrids burn through much more fuel than advertised

UK consumer group Which? has this week warned that some plug-in hybrid cars are proving far less efficient than advertised by carmakers when driven in real-world conditions.

The study, published this morning, tested 22 popular plug-in hybrid models on the road and found cars burnt on average two and a half times more petrol or diesel than suggested in their marketing materials.

Across all the tests, the cars were on average 61 per cent less fuel-efficient than the official fuel economy rating, meaning that motorists could be paying on average £462 more a year on fuel than expected. The worst performer was deemed to be BMW's X5 plug-in hybrid SUV, which recorded 188.3 miles per gallon in official tests, compared to just 52.8 miles in the tests carried out by Which?. The group said the 72 per cent efficiency difference could see drivers facing petrol costs that are £650 higher than expected, as well as significantly increased carbon emissions.

The findings come as sales of plug-in hybrids have soared as motorists jump on the opportunity to own lower emission vehicles that sidestep some of the challenges faced by drivers of all-electric vehicles, such range anxiety and a lack of charging infrastructure. Due to their lower advertised emissions plug-in hybrids also boast lower levels of tax than comparable internal combustion engine models, while the government has signalled that new plug-in hybrids can continue to be sold through to 2035, giving them a phase out date five year's later than that imposed on conventional internal combustion engine models.

However, the conclusions from today's report add to a growing body of work that warns the efficiency of vehicles with a dual power system has been overstated by automakers - a problem that is exacerbated by the fact many plug-in hybrid models are also SUVs.

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which?, called for a review of the standard for calculating fuel consumption, dubbing the existing approach, the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, "flawed".

"Our research shows many hybrid models are not as efficient as the manufacturers claim, which means motorists could be spending more on fuel than they anticipated," she said. "It is clear that the standard set for calculating fuel consumption is flawed and should be reviewed to better reflect real-life driving conditions. This would ensure manufacturers advertise more accurate figures and consumers have a better understanding of how much they should expect to spend on fuel."

In response to the report, industry group Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) emphasised that the WLTP laboratory test was independently verified by government authorities, and consistently revealed that plug-in hybrids delivered significant emission reductions compared to pure fossil fuel vehicles.

"There will, however, always be a difference between lab tests and real-world use," chief executive Mike Hawes said. "Fuel use will vary greatly depending on the type of journey made, the conditions, driving stye, load and other factors which is why the WLTP test is a standardised test designed to overcome these variables and provide consumers with accurate and comparable results across all vehicles."