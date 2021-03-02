IEA: Global CO2 emissions already on rebound after historic fall in 2020

Hopes of a green recovery from the pandemic dealt a major blow as data shows energy-related CO2 emissions are already rising above pre-crisis levels

Global energy-related carbon emissions appear to have already rebounded after a dramatic drop in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, dealing a major blow to hopes of a more climate-friendly recovery from the global coronavirus crisis.

The latest data from International Energy Agency (IEA) today shows that, as expected, the pandemic triggered the largest annual drop in global energy-related emissions since the Second World War, as governments enforced lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Overall CO2 emissions fell six per cent during 2020 - a reduction of around two billion tonnes - hitting a low in April before rebounding strongly towards the end of the year.

The IEA attributed around half of drop in CO2 last year to lower use of oil for road transport and aviation, which altogether avoided over one billion tonnes of emissions compared to the previous year, which is more than the annual emissions of Japan.

Yet even despite the coronavirus crisis wreaking havoc to the global economy, forcing shutdowns on industrial plants and leading to a dramatic decline in international travel and commuter traffic, worldwide energy-related CO2 emissions had by December 2020 climbed two per cent higher than the level recorded in December 2019, the data shows.

While emissions fell by a whopping 10 per cent in the US last year overall, they had already rebounded to similar pre-crisis levels by December, according to the IEA, and in China emissions still managed to rise 0.8 per cent overall last year.

The IEA said the swift rebound in emissions was sparked by a resurgence in economic activity across major economies, which pushed up energy demand. At the same time significant new policy measures to boost clean energy generation were largely lacking, the influential agency warned.

As such, IEA executive director Fatih Birol warned emissions were now climbing above pre-pandemic levels in many economies around the world, arguing that the world faced a "stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide".

"If governments don't move quickly with the right energy policies, this could put at risk the world's historic opportunity to make 2019 the definitive peak in global emissions," Birol said.

The IEA, as well as the United Nations and hundreds of businesses and civil society groups, have called on governments to ensure stimulus measures to restart economies are used to support clean energy and green infrastructure in order to avoid a rebound in CO2 emissions that could undermine world's chances of limiting temperature rise in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The figures come as the UK government gears up to host the heads of state of major economies at the G7 Summit in the summer, before also hosting the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow in November, where governments and businesses will face intense pressure to enhance their climate commitments.

But Birol said the IEA's latest numbers today showed the world was already "returning to carbon-intensive business-as-usual". "This year is pivotal for international climate action - and it began with high hopes - but these latest numbers are a sharp reminder of the immense challenge we face in rapidly transforming the global energy system," he argued.

The IEA warned that the rebound in emissions from the end of last year underscored the danger of not backing up net zero commitments with rapid and tangible action to decarbonise, adding that if current economic trends continued without major policy changes global emissions were likely to increase in 2021, undermining hopes that global emissions could peak in 2019.

However, there have been some encouraging signs that a green recovery could be engineered. Over the past 18 months thousands of businesses and investors as well as growing numbers of major economies have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century at the latest, and over half of the world's GDP is now governed by such targets. Meanwhile, a number of leading governments have pledged to invest billions of dollars in new low carbon infrastructure in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

As such Birol insisted there were "still reasons for optimism", pointing to China's recent decision to adopt a 2060 net zero target, President Biden's promise to adopt a net zero target for the US, the EU's continued to world to put a Green Deal at the heart of its recovery plans, among several examples of encouraging progress.

Moreover, data released today also shows emissions from the global power sector fell 3.3 per cent in 2020 - the largest on record - which the IEA attributed to the ongoing growth of renewable energy capacity worldwide. The share of renewables in power generation rose to 29 per cent last year from 27 per cent the year before, while emissions from transport fell by 14 per cent, it said.