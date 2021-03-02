Could a greener post-Brexit trading policy soon take shape?

Climate and environmental issues should be 'integral' to UK trade policy, independent advisors have said
Government confirms the Interim Office for Environmental Protection is to be up and running in July, as independent advisors warn Ministers against 'race to the bottom' on food and farming standards

The government's 'green Brexit' plans have been taking further shape this week, with confirmation the long-awaited post-Brexit environmental watchdog is set to begin its work this summer and fresh calls...

