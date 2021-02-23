North West politicians and businesses plot 2040 net zero vision

Siemens, Cadent, SP Energy Networks and others team up with regional leaders and city mayors for decarbonisation roadmap

Political leaders and businesses from across North West England have unveiled their vision for the region to transition to net zero by 2040 bolstered by a "green recovery" from the coronavirus crisis, as they yesterday announced plans to launch a decarbonisation roadmap later this year.

The Mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region, as well as council leaders from across Cheshire and Warrington, have teamed up with executives from energy giant Siemens, gas supplier Cadent and network operators Electricity North West and SP Energy Networks to develop a plan to deliver net zero emissions a decade earlier than the UK's 2050 target.

Earmarked for released later this year, the 'North West Net Zero: The Road to COP26' plan will bring together local political leaders as well as industry-led groups Net Zero North West and the North West Business Leadership Team to map out a cohesive decarbonisation strategy, they said.

The plan aims to provide a roadmap to decarbonise industry, accelerate low carbon energy solutions, and to promote green innovation to benefit communities and the economy, according to those leading the initiative, which include Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

"Together, we hope to build a movement to make the North West the country's leading force in the zero carbon economy," said Burnham yesterday. "If we get serious now about the climate crisis, it will also help us tackle the post-pandemic jobs crisis. There are tens of thousands of good green jobs just waiting to be created across the North West - in retrofitting our buildings, modernising our energy systems, and decarbonising our transport. Now is absolutely the time to make that happen."

Steve Rotheram, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, added that the North West region was becoming "synonymous with green technology and jobs", and argued the way to build back from the damage of the pandemic was to focus on "opportunities offered by the green industrial revolution".

"We have a full range of energy options here - offshore wind in Liverpool Bay has helped make the UK the largest producer of wind power in Europe; we are at the forefront of hydrogen production and distribution; and are piloting its use as an alternative fuel for domestic, industrial and transport," he said.

The vision was launched yesterday at an event featuring local council leaders from the region alongside SP Energy Networks CEO Frank Mitchell, Cadent CEO Steve Fraser, Electricity North West CEO Peter Emery and Carl Ennis, chief executive of Siemens plc and chair of Net Zero North West.

"As the region with the largest concentration of advanced manufacturing and chemical production in the UK, we have collectively grasped the decarbonisation challenge and want to lead the green industrial revolution," said Ennis. "We have all the elements required in our region to deliver the world's first net zero industrial cluster by 2040 and the net zero commitments jointly agreed will help us realise this ambition."