Johnson and Attenborough warn of global security threat from climate breakdown

'If we don't act now, when will we act?' asks UK PM as he chairs first ever UN Security Council meeting on climate security

Boris Johnson and Sir David Attenborough have both warned world leaders that climate breakdown represents the single gravest threat to global security, as the UK Prime Minister today chaired the first ever UN Security Council meeting focused on the climate change.

Marking the first time a UK PM has chaired the UN Security Council in around three decades, the virtual session saw Johnson urge nations to take urgent action to address the climate crisis or risk worsening conflict, displacement and insecurity.

He also called on richer countries to help the move vulnerable nations adapt to the worsening impact of climate change, and to take steps to cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, in a bid to rally international action as the UK gears up to host COP26 later this year.

Speaking before a host of leading world figures including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and US climate envoy John Kerry, Johnson warned of heightening dangers of rising sea levels and people fleeing drought, wildfires and conflicts over dwindling natural resources.

"If that was bring triggered by some despotic warlord or civil war, then nobody would question the right and the duty of this UN Security Council to act, and therefore this isn't a subject that we can shy away from," he said. "If we don't act now, when will we act? …Whether you like it or not, it is a matter of 'when', not 'if' your country and your people will have to deal with the impacts of climate change."

The PM also stressed it was "absolutely clear that climate change is a threat to security and our collective security".

And, in typical Johnson fashion, he then veered off-piste into confusing references ranging from complex 19th diplomatic relations known as the 'Schleswig-Holstein Question' and "tree-huggers and tofu-munchers".

"I know there are people around the world who will say this is all kind of green stuff from a bunch of tree-hugging tofu-munchers and not suited to international diplomacy and international politics," he said. "I couldn't disagree more profoundly. The causes of climate change, we've got to address. But the effects… are absolutely clear."

At the outset of the meeting, Johnson also introduced Sir David Attenborough, who in stark contrast gave a stirring speech setting out the huge peril currently facing all life on earth unless urgent and ambitious action is taken to turn the tide on climate breakdown.

"May I plead that today there are threats to security of a new and unprecedented kind," the veteran broadcaster and naturalist told world diplomats and leaders at the meeting. "These threats do not divide us. They are threats which should unite us, no matter from which part of the planet we come. For they face us all. They are rising global temperatures."

Attenborough then listed a host of spiralling environmental impacts he said threatened to alter the stability of the world, from the "despoiling" of the ocean on which billions rely on for food, changing weather patterns that threaten cities and societies, and the "extermination" of animals and creatures.

"Please make no mistake: climate change is the biggest threat to security that modern humans have ever faced," he said. "I don't envy you - the responsibility is on all of you and your governments."

Attenborough said it was "too late to avoid climate change" but that "if we act fast enough, we can reach a new stable state", as he described COP26 later this year as "what may be our last opportunity to make this step change".

"Climate change is a threat to global security that can only be dealt with by unparalleled level of global cooperation," he said. "It will compel us to question our economic models, and where we place value. Invent entirely new industries, recognise the moral responsibility that wealthy nations have to the rest of the world and put a value on nature that goes beyond money."

"And through global cooperation we may achieve far more than tackling climate change," Attenborough concluded. "We may finally create a stable, healthy world where resources are equally shared, and where we thrive in balance with the rest of the natural world. We may, for the first time in the entire history of humanity, come to know what it feels like to be secure."

The meeting marks the latest in a slew of high-level summits and meetings being hosted by the UK in 2021, with climate action set to be the top thread running through all of them.

As part of the UK's month-long presidency of the UN Security Council, it is also set to host a high-level Climate & Development Ministerial event on 31 March with representatives of countries most vulnerable to climate change around the world, as well as major donors and international institutions.

In the summer, meanwhile, the UK is also set to host the G7 summit of the world's leading economies, at which the government has said climate action will be top of the agenda, with the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow set to take place in November.

Greenpeace UK's senior climate campaigner, Ariana Densham, welcomed the PM's call to arms against the threat to peace and security posed by climate change, but said such demands were "almost laughable when you're planning new coal mines at home and stripping funds for carbon-cutting energy efficiency measures".

"It's weapons-grade hypocrisy," she said. "Until the government starts taking the Prime Minister's advice, his climate leadership will lack any credibility."