EDF Rewewables to begin construction of 30MW North Lanarkshire onshore wind farm

Advances in turbine technology have allowed EDF Renewables to reduce the number of wind turbines required for the West Benhar project, it said

EDF Renewables plans to kick off construction of its 30MW West Benhar wind farm in North Lanarkshire next week, having agreed several changes to the project's original design, it announced today.

The onshore wind farm is expected to take around 15 months to complete after construction begins next Monday, with delivery of the project's seven turbines earmarked for mid-February 2020, the French developer said.

Despite originally securing planning consent for eight turbines, EDF said advances in turbine technology meant it would now be able to deliver the same generating capacity with fewer turbines at the site.

Scottish contractor I and H Brown has been appointed to manage construction of the project, including the substations and foundations, while Danish engineering giant Vestas is to supply seven of its V117 4.3MW turbine models.

The energy company secured planning permission in September for a number of design changes to its original plans for the West Benhar wind farm, including an extension of the project's life by five years to 30 years, and plans to deploy turbines with increased blade tip height.

EDF Renewables' construction project manager Stelios Christodoulou said today's announcement was further evidence of the company's commitment to expanding the nation's wind market, having installed 500MW of onshore wind in Scotland to date.

"We are excited to get work under way, this project is an important addition to our portfolio of onshore wind developments," he said. "Not only will it accelerate our journey to a net zero future but it shows our commitment to investing and growing in Scotland. We will be engaging with the local communities in the coming months to keep them up to date with the project and discuss both the community fund and opportunities for community investment."