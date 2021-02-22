Mitie sets sights on net zero supply chain by 2035

Energy services firm unveils clutch of 2021 climate goals and promises to set science-based target to reduce its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions to net zero

Mitie has set its sights on acheiving net zero emissions across its entire supply chain by 2035, as it today announced a flurry of fresh green goals covering electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and single-use plastic waste.

A year since first pledging to achieve net zero within its core business by 2025, the facilities management and energy services firm today said it would also establish science-based targets to drive down its Scope 3 emissions to net zero 10 years later, covering emissions generated from its supply chains, employee commuting and home working.

In addition, the company has set several new targets for the end of this year, including cutting energy use across its estate by 100,000kWh, introducing new bins that don't require plastic bind liners at 15 Mitie sites, and ensuring more than a quarter of its road vehicle fleet is electric.

By the end of 2021, Mitie intends to grow the number of electric vehicles in its 7,100-strong fleet of cars, vans, larger and specialist vehicles, to 2,021, it said Meanwhile, it plans to continue trialling efforts to decarbonise it specialist fleet, such as an electric gritter launched by its landscapes business earlier this month.

The firm claims its existing fleet of more than 900 EV means it is now the largest pure-electric fleet operator in the UK, having soared past its original 2020 goal to have 717 EVs in operation three months ahead of schedule.

Mitie's director of sustainability and social value, Simon King, said the new targets were in line the mantra to push "further, faster" on its sustainability efforts, as outlined in its net zero plan last year.

"From creating the UK's leading electric vehicle fleet and switching our offices to renewable energy, to launching the first zero emission landscaping services and planting 2,000 metres squared of wildflowers, Mitie has made great progress in the first year since we launched our net zero commitment," he said. "However, continuing to push ourselves further, faster, has always been the ethos of 'Plan Zero'. By setting these new targets we're putting our words into action and helping Mitie, and our customers, become sustainable, sooner."

Last year, Mitie switched all its offices to run on clean electricity and launched a number of services to help customers reduce their environmental and climate footprint, including an end-to-end infrastructure and technology solution for businesses looking to switch to EVs, the launch of a net zero city landscaping service, and the publication of a free guide for corporate decarbonisation.

The firm said it would continue to pilot new systems to improve sustainability across its business over the coming year. Solutions set for a trial in 2021 include installing tap attachments to reduce water use by up to 98 per cent, as well as 'hive' robot vacuums, which it claims are up to 62.5 per cent more energy efficient.