British Gas commits to all-electric UK road fleet by 2025
British Gas has so far ordered a total of 3,000 Vauxhall e-vans as it works towards fully electrifying its 12,000-vehicle fleet by 2025
British Gas is aiming to have an all-electric fleet of road vehicles by 2025, it announced today, and has ordered 2,000 new Vauxhall Vivaro e-vans to accelerate its journey away from the internal combustion engine.
The utilities giant, which is owned by Centrica, claims to own the third largest commercial fleet in the UK, comprising more than 12,000 vehicles.
Having previously ordered 1,000 Vauxhall e-vans last summer, British Gas said it would in total have 3,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on UK roads by 2022, which it claims together represent the largest battery electric vehicle order in the UK to date.
To support the rollout British Gas engineers will have EV charges installed at their homes, it said. The company is also aiming to encourage increased EV adoption among its customers by offering charger installations and energy tariffs designed with EVs in mind, and is increasing its EV engineer workforce by creating 1,000 new engineering apprenticeships by the end of 2022, it said.
"Everyone needs to act now to lower carbon emissions and help the UK reach net zero," said Centrica chief executive Chris O'Shea. "We are leading from the front by not only lowering emissions for our customers and our communities, but by lowering our own emissions, and by increasing the speed at which we do this."
British Gas's aim for a fully electric its fleet by 2025 puts it five years ahead of the deadline set by the UK government, which is aiming to end sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.
British Gas parent company Centrica is also committed to cutting its internal emissions by 35 per cent by 2025, as it works towards reaching net zero by the middle of the century.
