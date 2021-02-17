No smiley face for climate campaigners after wind turbine emoji bid is refused

Climate campaigners have expressed disappointment after the organisation responsible for emojis refused a request to add a wind turbine icon to its lexicon of symbols

The body that releases new emojis has been accused of being "behind the curve" on public attitudes towards climate action by UK green groups, after reports emerged this week that the standards body rejected a bid for a wind turbine symbol to be added to the global emoji library on the grounds that it would "essentially duplicate" a separate proposal for a windmill icon already under consideration.

Industry group RenewableUK and climate charity Possible - who submitted a joint application for the clean energy symbol last year - this week publicly condemned emoji regulator Unicode's decision to reject their proposal, pointing out that the current global emoji library includes a petrol pump and oil drum, but no symbols representing renewable energy.

In an emailed response to the green groups' bid for a wind turbine emoji last year, Unicode argued it only needed one "wind energy device" in its emoji library and was already considering a proposal for a windmill.

"The emoji subcommittee has reviewed it and declines to add 'wind turbine'," the response reads. "Another proposal for a more traditionally shaped "windmill" is currently under review and consideration. This would essentially duplicate most of the reasons for adding a wind energy device, and the committee would not add two such emoji as they are too similar."

While the email dates to May of last year, the story surfaced this week after a report in the New Scientist brought the rejection to the attention of RenewableUK for the first time, the trade body told BusinessGreen.

RenewableUK director of strategic communications Luke Clark said the group was "very disappointed" by the verdict. "It is a particularly odd stance given that Unicode's main sponsoring companies include tech giants which are leading private sector advocates for action on climate change," he said. "In a world where Tesla is already the most valuable motor company globally, a wind turbine is a much more relevant symbol for our future than a petrol pump."

Among the corporatations that are voting members of the Unicode Consortium are Apple, Netflix, Salesforce, Microsoft, and IBM, according to the body's website.

Clark argued that Unicode needed to update its emoji library to reflect the issues people care about, arguing that the body was "way behind the curve" when it came to public concern about climate change.

"It might sound trivial, but emojis are an important part of how people communicate every day and Unicode is way behind the curve on the public's concerns over climate change," he said. "People across the globe are discussing the climate emergency more and more every day. Emojis for wind turbines and other clean energy sources can help people to discuss and understand these issues, and celebrate the progress we're making in decarbonising energy".

Unicode has faced growing calls to expand its emoji lexicon to include symbols that represent the net zero transition and clean energy, in particular after its 2021 update included no new references to climate or environment. In October, EDF Energy published five new emojis depicting key clean energy-related topics that people might want to reference and said it would be submitting all five for consideration for its 2022 update.

And Possible said on Twitter last night that it was "quite perplexed" by the rejection. "Windmills and wind turbines are very different tech and people would likely use these emojis in entirely different contexts," the Twitter thread reads. "We need more discussion about how we do climate action, which technologies we use, who makes a profit, whose needs are taken into account. Emojis are an important part of how we talk to each other, so it only seems sensible that our vocabulary there should include symbols relating to climate change."