'The EV revolution is underway': Number of EVs on roads operated by EV100 firms doubled in 2020

Corporate fleet electrification initiative celebrates landmark year, as it reveals the number of EVs deployed by its members is set to hit 4.8 million by 2030

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) operated by companies that are members of the Climate Group's EV100 initiative doubled in 2020 as more companies turned to fleet electrification to reduce their climate impact and meet their sustainability goals, according to new figures published this evening by the non-profit.

The latest edition of the EV100 Progress and Insights Report reveals the number of EVs owned by companies signed up to the EV100 fleet decarbonisation initiative grew to 169,000 last year, more than twice the number of vehicles deployed by members in 2019.

Meanwhile, the total number of vehicles expected to be deployed on roads by 2030 by EV100 members surged by a huge 80 per cent in 2020, following a record number of corporate and leasing company customer fleet commitments, according to the analysis. Companies signed up to the initiative have publicly pledged to deploy 4.8 million EVs by the end of the decade, delivering an electric fleet larger than the number of vehicles sold in Germany each year, it noted.

Energy supplier Ovo, ride sharing firm Lyft and Coca Cola European Partners were just some of the high profile firms that last year joined the EV100 initiative, as the campaign continued to build momentum following its 2017 launch.

Sandra Roling, head of transport at the Climate Group, toasted the record-breaking results and urged every company with a fleet or employee car scheme to join the coalition. "Corporate uptake of electric vehicles is on a roll," she said. "Despite the uncertainty of 2020, the business community has made remarkable progress in transitioning its fleets. The EV revolution is underway."

"We need businesses to lead from the front," she added. "Now is the time for every company with a fleet or an employee car scheme to join EV100 and commit to going electric."

The report also charts the rise of charging infrastructure deployed and planned by EV100 members. It notes that the number of charge locations operated by its members has jumped 84 per cent to nearly 2,100, with the number of individual charge points installed increasing 79 per cent to nearly 16,900.

Meanwhile a further 6,500 locations have been earmarked for charging facilities, according to the update, more than doubling the number of sites in the pipeline compared to 2019.