Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance: Blended finance needed to drive climate investment

The $5.1tr investor group pledges to work with asset managers to develop blended finance vehicles that can help spread the risks of investing in nascent green technologies

A major investor coalition representing more than $5tr in assets worldwide has today announced plans to help asset managers develop blended finance vehicles capable of generating the huge flows of investment required to decarbonise the global economy.

The UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance - which brings together 33 of the world's biggest investors - said shared ventures blending private, public, and philanthropic funding together were crucial for developing key low-carbon technologies and scaling up climate action, as they help to spread the risk on innovative projects to help open up access to necessary finance.

Alliance members, which include investment giants such as Allianz, Swiss Re, and Zurich, aim to work with a number of select asset managers to design blended finance vehicles in the range of $300m to $500m open to both its members and non-members. The Alliance said these vehicles would be suitable for large institutional investors while boasting strong risk mitigation mechanisms to attract private investors.

"We will not achieve the target of net zero by 2050 without investments in climate solutions and in the new technologies that will power the green economy of the future," said Fiona Reynolds, CEO at the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), which helped found the investor coalition. "Asset owners are looking for investment solutions and wanting to work with innovate fund managers to design the investment vehicles of the future."

The Alliance, which was launched at the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York, earlier this year published its 'Inaugural 2025 Target Setting Protocol' that commits members to setting emission reduction targets of between 16 and 29 per cent for their whole portfolios by 2025, from a 2019 baseline. Member investors have also committed to engage with high-carbon companies in their portfolios on their sustainability strategies and to back research that can help key sectors such as utilities, aviation and industry to decarbonise.

Guenther Thallinger, chair of the Alliance and board member at Allianz, said it was important to ensure asset managers supported asset owners in achieving their climate-related targets. "Asset management must change and fully incorporate these climate-related targets," he said. "Our interactions from the Request for Proposal (RFP), to mandate definition and then to performance dialogues will cover climate impact."

