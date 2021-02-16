Essar Oil plots £600m sustainable aviation fuel facility at Ellesmere Port oil refinery

Waste-to-fuel plant planned by UK oil refining firm and US sustainable jet fuel company Fulcrum BioEnergy aims to start delivering cleaner jet fuel to airlines in 2025

Plans for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant are steaming ahead in the North West of England, after Essar Oil signed a deal with Fulcrum BioEnergy to build an innovative facility that would convert non-recyclable household waste into jet fuel.

The partners announced earlier this week that the plant, which will involve roughly £600m of investment, will convert several hundred thousand tonnes of pre-processed waste otherwise destined for incineration or landfill into roughly 100 million litres of low carbon SAF every year.

Fulcrum, a US sustainable jet fuels firm, will build and operate the plant at Essar's oil refinery in Ellesmere Port, between Manchester and Liverpool, where conventional jet fuel is already piped to Manchester Airport and the UK oil pipeline network, the company said.

The partners hope the project, named Fulcrum NorthPoint, will be operational by 2025, subject to planning consent, after plans are finalised this year.

Essar will assist with blending and supplying the SAF produced at the plant to airlines operating at UK airports, with its subsidiary Stanlow Terminals Limited providing product storage and logistics solutions for the project under a long-term agreement, they explained.

Jeff Ovens, managing director for EU and Europe at Fulcrum emphasised the facility would create new jobs in the region and help the UK meet its 2050 net zero ambition, while diverting waste from landfills.

"Utilising the world class facilities available at Essar, including the impressive jet fuel storage facility at Stanlow Terminals Limited and direct pipeline to UK airports, Fulcrum, along with its current and future investors, will be able to build and operate its facility more efficiently and sets the 'gold standard' for SAF production by fully integrating its new, low carbon fuel technology directly within an existing refinery," he said. "Fulcrum's fuel will enable airlines to reduce their impact on the environment and help put the aviation industry on its path to a more sustainable long-term operation."

The project will use a waste-to-fuel process already being deployed by Fulcrum at a pioneering SAF production plant in Reno, Nevada that is set to come online later this year.

The news comes eight months after UK sustainable jet fuel firm Velocys and its partners Shell and British Airways secured planning permission to build a SAF plant on Humberside capable of taking 500 tonnes of household waste a year. Shell pulled out of the project last month to focus on other sustainable aviation projects.

SAFs are widely regarded as the best available short- to medium-term solution for curbing emissions from the carbon-intensive aviation industry, given that the low carbon fuels can be mixed into traditional jet fuel and do not require changes to aircraft, engines, or airport infrastructure.

However, there are concerns in some quarters about the feasibility of scaling up SAF production and whether the aviation sector's growing embrace of new fuels is a distraction from the need to curb demand for flights and step up investment in zero emission technologies, such as electric and fuel cell aircraft, that can deliver more substantive emissions reductions.

There are also fears that the relatively high cost of SAFs will hamper adoption of the fuels and as such a host of fuel developers, airlines, and aerospace firms have recently called on policymakers around the world to introduce new measures to drive adoption of greener fuels and help deliver cost reductions.

Stein Ivar Bye, chief executive officer of Essar Oil UK, said the "landmark development" would help drive the decarbonisation of the UK and complement the oil refining firm's ongoing plans to build a green energy industrial cluster at the Stanlow site.

"Stanlow has produced high quality energy products for over 60 years and we intend to remain a key national supplier of energy for the UK into the future," he said. "Our sights are firmly set on helping to drive the UK's decarbonisation strategy. This landmark development supports our long-term sustainability ambition to deliver the energy solutions of the future and position Stanlow as the UK's leading sustainable aviation fuel hub."

Essar is also one of the key partners behind a project to establish a major blue hydrogen production hub at its refinery, a move that would help it reduce its own emissions and those of other carbon-intensive businesses in the region.

Aviation Minister Robert Courts today toasted the new partnership between Essar and Fulcrum. "This is great news for the North West, with hundreds of jobs created as the region takes the lead in making aviation greener," he said. "I hope this is a sign of great things to come as we look forward to a sustainable, low carbon future for aviation, helping us push forward towards our 2050 net-zero target."

The Stanlow project is expected to create 800 direct and indirect jobs during the design, build, and commissioning process and more than 100 permanent positions during its operation.