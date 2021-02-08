Scottish Widows targets net zero across £170bn pension fund range by 2050

UK pension provider becomes the latest in the sector to commit to both 2030 and 2050 portfolio decarbonisation targets

Scottish Widows will aim to halve the carbon footprint of its investments by 2030 on the way to achieving net zero across its entire portfolio of investments by 2050, the pension provider announced today.

In a statement this morning, the six million customer-strong provider also said it will invest heavily in a range of climate solutions, including renewable energy, low-carbon buildings, and energy efficient technologies.

These investments will be made within the next five years on a path to net zero that the provider said would be "complex, but the right thing to do".

Head of pension investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle said the 2030 and 2050 commitments would provide a long-term safeguard for customers' investments.

"Our first responsibility is always to our customers and ensuring we are looking after their investments for the long-term," she said. "Moving to net-zero will protect savings against climate-related risks and uncertainty and offer longer-term sustainable growth by accessing low carbon transition opportunities."

Scottish Widows' shorter-term targets, which include halving carbon emissions within nine years, will be key to ensuring the path to net zero is achievable, she added. "To do the job properly across all our products and investments, we'll use our influence through stewardship activity to drive the transition to a low-carbon future in the real economy, while proactively investing in climate change solutions." she said. "The journey to net zero will not be easy but we are up for the challenge."

Nazarova-Doyle added that mass carbon-offsetting schemes could no longer be relied upon by providers of Scottish Widows' size to provide a "false sense of security". "Action that drives change in the real economy is the only way we can achieve the net-zero goals," she said.

A wider responsibility

Scottish Widows has also called on the rest of the industry to commit to a "clear path" toward net-zero including clear shorter- and medium-term milestones ahead of COP26 in November.

"The pensions industry holds trillions of pounds worth of investments and can play a game changing role in supporting the global economy's transition to a low carbon future, while earning sustainable returns for pension savers," Nazarova-Doyle said. "We are making steady progress as an industry, but it's not fast enough. The reality is we still have a very long way to go to close the green gap to net zero."

Nazarova-Doyle added that "meaningful, large-scale net-zero commitments that include a dramatic reduction in emissions" could help prompt the shift to a low carbon economy.

A planned approach

Scottish Widows' approach toward achieving net zero follows the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change's net zero investment framework. The provider is set to publish a target for its overall investment in climate solutions by 2025, alongside the carbon footprint of existing investments.

The targets come almost a year after Scottish Widows unveiled its responsible investment and stewardship framework - which aims to provide greater transparency on how it will develop its investment fund range and manage ESG risks - and its specialist responsible investment team, led by Nazarova-Doyle, to monitor sustainable activity across its fund range.

Scottish Widows also invested £2bn of pension fund assets last August to become the inaugural investor in BlackRock's authorised contractual scheme (ACS) Climate Transition World Equity Fund. The provider then began work with its fund management partners in November to divest at least £440m from companies which do not meet its ESG standards under a new exclusions policy.

The pension firm's announcement was widely welcomed by campaigners, industry groups and politicians alike.

The UK government's Energy and Clean Growth Minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, hailed Scottish Widows' "fantastic commitment" which she said would "help create meaningful, large-scale change across the financial sector, positioning the UK as the global centre for green finance while protecting customers and the environment from climate change".

"Eliminating the UK's contribution to carbon emissions requires urgent action across society and the whole economy," she added.

Catherine Howarth, chief executive at responsible investment charity ShareAction, also welcomed the announcement. "Kudos to Scottish Widows for their leadership in protecting pension assets, whilst also protecting the environment their customers and clients will retire into," she said. "The commitment to halve portfolio emissions by 2030 is especially welcome. ShareAction hopes to see many more big players in the UK's pension sector step up in this way by the time of the Glasgow-hosted COP26 summit."