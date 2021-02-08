Our challenge: break away from the old and reach for net zero

  • Gonzalo Muñoz and Nigel Topping, UNFCC
UN High Level Climate Action Champions Gonzalo Muñoz and Nigel Topping explain why they are challenging major firms in high carbon industries to commit to net zero ahead of COP26

As the world continues to battle Covid-19 and its ripple effects, we're challenging big businesses, investors and local governments in at least 10 industries to drive climate action breakthroughs across...

Bold thinking, brave action

Consumers will no longer tolerate vague sustainability promises - companies must have the bravery to take ambitious actions, explains the Charities Aid Foundation's Janek Seevaratnam