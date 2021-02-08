Our challenge: break away from the old and reach for net zero
UN High Level Climate Action Champions Gonzalo Muñoz and Nigel Topping explain why they are challenging major firms in high carbon industries to commit to net zero ahead of COP26
As the world continues to battle Covid-19 and its ripple effects, we're challenging big businesses, investors and local governments in at least 10 industries to drive climate action breakthroughs across...
More news
Scottish Widows targets net zero across £170bn pension fund range by 2050
UK pension provider becomes the latest in the sector to commit to both 2030 and 2050 portfolio decarbonisation targets
Our challenge: break away from the old and reach for net zero
UN High Level Climate Action Champions Gonzalo Muñoz and Nigel Topping explain why they are challenging major firms in high carbon industries to commit to net zero ahead of COP26
Bold thinking, brave action
Consumers will no longer tolerate vague sustainability promises - companies must have the bravery to take ambitious actions, explains the Charities Aid Foundation's Janek Seevaratnam
MPs demand 'overhaul and extension' of Green Homes Grant Scheme
Environmental Audit Committee warns current sluggish rate of voucher issuance under the Green Homes Grant scheme means it would take another 10 years to meet the 600,000 home target set by the government