Good Energy: Juliet Davenport to step down as CEO

Good Energy is on the hunt for a new CEO after the green energy company's founder, Juliet Davenport, yesterday announced her intention to stand down after two decades at the helm.

Davenport will remain CEO until a replacement is found, at which point she will take up a non-executive director position at the company and its electric vehicle charge point subsidiary Zap Map.

The entrepreneur is widely recognised as pioneer of renewables in the UK, having set up Good Energy two decades ago before overseeing its growth into a leading, independent 100 per cent renewable energy supplier.

Under her leadership, the firm was an early backer of small-scale renewables, creating the first-of-its-kind HomeGen service in 2004 which lay the foundations for the Feed-in Tariff subsidy scheme. The company has since developed over 50MW of solar and wind assets in the UK, while pioneering a range of green technology innovations.

More recently, the firm moved into the burgeoning EV sector with the acquisition of EV charging phone app Zap Map in 2019, while last year it announced plans to launch a new energy tariff specially designed for householders with heat pumps.

The company has also found itself embroiled in a tense rivalry with Ecotricity in 2016, another West Country-based renewable energy supplier, after the latter's CEO Dale Vince snapped up a stake in Good Energy and attempted to gain a seat on its board. A war of words ensued, with Vince levelling criticism at Good Energy over its governance - allegations which were strongly refuted by the firm.

In addition to overseeing the expansion of Good Energy, Davenport has forged a reputation as one of the UK's leading advocates for a greener energy system, frequently appearing before Parliamentary Committees to make the case for green reforms and delivering a regular column on energy policy issues for BusinessGreen.

"I'm immensely proud of Good Energy and the work that it has done in transforming the UK energy horizon, leading on decentralised energy, innovating in green funding and challenging the market at every step to become zero carbon," Davenport said. "As the industry moves from a world of megawatts to megabytes it is time to bring a fresh approach to taking the company forward, making it an optimal time for this transition. I look forward to supporting the new CEO when they are appointed to assist with the transition to a true mid-21st century energy as a service business, in a world moving faster towards zero carbon."

Will Whitehorn, chairman of Good Energy, thanked Davenport for her work at the company. "Her energy and etrepreneurial spirit have been critical to its success," he said. "We are delighted that Juliet will remain involved and committed to the future growth of the business and supporting the new CEO as they take the business forward. This is an exciting time for the business as we develop the Good Energy and Zap-Map brands in the new markets of energy and mobility services, and a great opportunity."